DME Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: 333 Vacancies Notified for Staff Nurse, Nursing Sister, Photographer and Other Posts, Apply Online @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Government of Assam is looking to recruit Grade III (Technical) post including StaffNurse, Nursing Sister, Photograph,Technician, Physiotherapist, Arfist and Other Posts for Lakhimpurj Medical College & Hospital, North Lakhimpur.Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DME Assam Recruitment through official website of DME Assam (dme.assam.gov.in) from 15 May to 30 May 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of submitting Online Application – 15 May 2020

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 30 May 2020

DME Assam Grade 3 Vacancy Details

Grade 3 (Technical) – 333 Posts

Staff Nurse - 201

Nursing Sister - 33

Laboratory Technician - 30

Anesthetic Technician - 4

Audiometry Technician - 1

Radiographic Technician - 7

Radiotherapy Technician - 2

Technician in Audiovisual Aids, Photography and Artist for MEU - 2

OT Technician - 4

ECG Technician - 1

Dental Technician - 4

Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician - 2

Speech Therapist - 2

Physiotherapist - 2

Occupational Therapist - 2

Multi Rehabilitation Worker/ MRW Technician/ Therapist - 4

Cataloguer - 1

Technician for CSS - 8

Technician Assistant for CSS - 8

Technician for Animal Operation room - 1

Audio-visual Technician for Central Photography - 1

Dresser - 2

Modeller - 1

Dark Room Assistant - 6

Blacksmith - 1

Carpenter - 1

Photographer - 1

Artist - 1

Eligibility Criteria for DEE Assam Grade 3 Posts

Staff Nurse - B. Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school/ institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council

Nursing Sister - B. Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council

Laboratory Technician - HSSLC or equivalent with Diploma./Certificate in Laboratory Technician from Govt. recognized institute

Anesthetic Technician - HSSLC(So) with Diploma in Anaesthesia Technician Course (or equivalent) from gofi. recognized institute

Audiometry Technician - Bachelor Degree in Audiometry and speech pathology or equivalent as per N.P.P.C.D. guidelines

Radiographic Technician - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent with Radiography Technician certificate course or equivalent from any Medical Colleges of Assam/ recognized Institute ofGo\t. of Assam.

Radiotherapy Technician - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent with Diploma in Radiotherapy Technician Course from a recognized institute

Technician in Audiovisual Aids, Photography and Artist for MEU - ITI passed ceftificate/ NCVT certificate in TV Mechanic.

OT Technician - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent with Diploma in OT Technician Course from govt. recognized institute

ECG Technician - Certificate/Diploma in ECG Technician Course or Diploma in Cardiac Care Technology

Dental Technician - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent with 2 years Diploma in Dental Techrician Course from Govt. recosnized institute

Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician - Bachelor Degree/Diploma in Orthotic Technician Course from recognized institute

Speech Therapist - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent with Degree in Speech Therapy from a State/ Central govt. recosnized institute

Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist - - Degree/Diploma of Physiotherapy from Go!'t. recognized Institute

Multi Rehabilitation Worker/ MRW Technician/ Therapist - HSSLC (Sc) or equivalent from recognized board with Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation works/MR Technician Course from recosnized institute

Cataloguer - Graduate with degree/diploma in Library Sciences from Govt. recognized institute with DTP certificate

Dresser - HSSLC(Sc) with Diploma in Physician Assistant Course/OT Technician Course

Modeller - HSSLC with training in Modeller from a r€cognized institute

Photographer - HSSLC passed with certificate in photography from recognized Institute

Artist - HSSLC passed with degree/diploma in Fine Arts from recosnized Institute

Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

For more information on educational qualification, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for DME Assam Grade 3 Jobs 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 15 May to 30 May 2020.

DME Assam Grade 3 Recruitment Notification PDF

DME Assam Grad 3 Online Application Link - to start on 15 May