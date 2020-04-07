DMRC Result 2020 Released @delhimetrorail.com: Check List of Selected Candidates, Cut-off and Delhi Metro Interview Details Here

DMRC Result 2020: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has, finally, released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) of Executive (Assistant Manager) Posts. Candidates, who had appeared in Delhi Metro Exam 2020 on 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 26 February 2020, can download DMRC Result 2020 from the official website delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC Result PDFs are also given below. The candidates can check the Roll Number, Name and Date of Birth of shortlisted candidates in DMRC Exam 2020 through these pdfs. DMRC Result for Non-Executive posts such as Junior Engineer, Customer Relation Assistant, Steno, Account Assistant will be released shortly on DMRC website.

DMRC cut-off for Assistant Manger Civil posts for general category is 38.177 paper 1 and 49.749 for paper 1 + paper 2. The cu-off for operation discipline for general category is 44.227 paper 1 and 58.305 for paper 1 + paper 2. Candidates can check cut-off of other categories and other disciplines though the pds links.

As per the notice issued by DMRC, Based on the performance in the DMRC Computer Based Test, the shortlisted candidates are qualified to appear for the next stage of Document Verification, Group Discussion &/or Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date, time and venue of Document Verification, Group Discussion &/or Interview in due course of time. They are advised to keep visiting the Career section of DMRC website ( www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx) , for Delhi Metro Recruitment latest updates.

Delhi Metro had invited 60 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager on regular basis in various fields including Electrical, Signal and Telecommunication, Civil, Operations, Architect, Traffic, Stores, Finance and Legal and 105 vacancies on contractual basis in Electrical, Signal and Telecommunication, IT, Civil and Finance. The exam for regular Executive was held on 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 26 February 2020 while for contract basis was conducted on 17, 19, 23 and 26 February 2020.

