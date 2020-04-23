DMRC Maintainer Result 2020 Declared @delhimetrorail.com, Download Delhi Metro Result 2020 for Assistant, Assistant Programmer, Steno

DMRC Assistant, Steno, Assistant Programmer, Maintainer Result 2020: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has declared the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for regular post of Assistant, Assistant Programmer, Stenographer and Maintainer (Electrician and Fitter). A PDF list, containing the names of all shortlisted candidates, has been prepared by the DMRC.

Candidates can download DMRC Result 2020 from official website of Delhi Metro i.e. delhimetrorail.com. However, DMRC Result 2020 Links are given below. The candidates can also check roll number and name of all shortlisted candidates through the links as well.

Now, all shortlisted candidates in DMRC Online Exam for the post of Maintainer, Assistant and Assistant Programmer will appear for Document Verification and Pre-appointment Medical Examination while for the post of Stenographer they will appear for Document Verification and Skill Test. DMRC will inform about the DV and Medical Exam/Skill Test on candidates’ registered E-mail ID and on Mobile Number. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Career section of DMRC website (viz. www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx)/

More than 60000 candidates were appeared in DMRC Maintainer Exam for Fitter and Electronics out of which 101 candidates are selected in Electrician and Fitter. The result for Maintainer Electronic Mechanic and other remaining posts such as Customer Relations Assistant, Stores Assistant, Office Assistant shall be released soon.

The candidates can check the cut-off for each posts through the link given below.

Delhi Metro Assistant Programmer/ Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

Delhi Metro Assistant / CC / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

Delhi Metro Stenographer / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Skill Test.

Delhi Metro Maintainer / Electrician / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

Delhi Metro Maintainer / Fitter / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

Earlier, Delhi Metro has released the result for the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Legal Assistant and Architect Assistant. Download Delhi Metro Result below:

DMRC Result 2020 for JE, Legal Assistant & Architect Assistant

DMRC AM Result 2020