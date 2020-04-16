DMRC Result 2020 for JE, Legal Assistant & Architect Assistant Released @delhimetrorail.com, Download Delhi Metro Result and List of Selected Candidates

DMRC Result 2020 for JE, Legal Assistant and Architect Assistant: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now uploaded the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Regular Junior Engineer (JE) for Electrical, Electronics and Stores. Also, the result for the post of Legal Assistant and Architect Assistant in Regular Cadre has been released by the Delhi Metro.

All such candidates who have appeared in DMRC JE Exam, DMRC Legal Assistant and DMRC Architect Assitant for Regular Executive, can download DMRC Result 2020 from from the official website www.delhimetrorail.com. DMRC Result 2020 PDFs are given below. The candidates can check the list of all selected candidates through the links as well.

DMRC score card and response sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on DMRC website www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx shortly.

The shortlisted candidates in DMRC CBT Exam will now have to appear for the next stage of recruitment i.e. Document Verification and Pre-appointment Medical Examination, as per merit cum reservation, for which they will be informed on their registered E-mail ID and on Mobile Number, at the relevant time. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Career section of DMRC website (viz. www.delhimetrorail.com/career.aspx), for further instructions on document verification, medical examination/joining.

DMRC JE Exam was held on 17, 18, and 20 February 2020, DMRC Architect Assistant Exam on 21 February 2020 and DMRC Legal Assistant Exam on 23 February 2020.

A total of 10921 candidates were appeared in DMRC JE Electronics Exam, out of which 66 candidates were selected in the exam.DMRC JE cut-off for Electronics posts for general category is 47.735 paper 1 and 60.053 for paper 1 + paper 2. The Candidates can check Delhi Metro Exam cut-off for all other posts through the PDFs link below.

DMRC Result for JE / Electrical / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

DMRC Result for JE / Electronics / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination

DMRC Result for JE / Environment / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

DMRC Result for JE / Stores / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

DMRC Result for Architect Assistant / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

DMRC Result for Legal Assistant / Regular - CBT Result for DV and Medical Examination.

Earlier, DMRC had released the result of online test for the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates who had appeared in DMRC AM Exam can check the result below:

DMRC AM Result 2020