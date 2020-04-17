DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC released @delhimetrorail.com: Download PDF Cut Off Marks; CRA Results Soon

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has announced the results of the DMRC Recruitment for 1493 vacancies for the posts of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager (AM), Maintainer, Train Operator, Account Assistant, Station Controller, Stenographer and Officer Assistant. As of now, the DMRC Result 2020 is out for JE/AM/ Legal Assistant/Architect Assistant posts. A total of 2,28,642 candidates appeared for the DMRC CBT exam held during 17th to 26th February 2020. Candidates who appeared for the DMRC CBT exam can check their results now by visiting the official website. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their results without any difficulty. Moreover, check below the DMRC Cut off marks for all posts in PDF Download format.
DMRC Result has been announced on the basis of the total number of vacancies, total number of candidates appeared for the exam and difficulty level of the DMRC exam. Candidates needed to attain the DMRC Cut off marks to qualify for the final merit list to fetch recruitment in the Delhi Metro. We have shared below the official cut off marks of the DMRC JE/AM/CRA exams for the GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. Check below the DMRC Result PDF along with the cut off marks now and know what's next for the candidates who have passed the examination.
Check DMRC Result 2020 - Direct Link
Let's first have a look at the process to check the DMRC Result online:
How to check DMRC Result 2020?
To know your result of the DMRC Recruitment Exam held in February 2020, follow these given steps:
Step 1: Visit delhimetrorail.com/Career
Step 2: Scroll below to get on to " DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019" recruitment link
Step 3: Click on the result link of the post you appeared for
Step 4: Download the Result PDF and check the Cut off marks
Step 5: Save the PDF
PDF Download DMRC Results & Cut Off Marks 2020: Post-wise
Download the official result PDF and Cut off marks for all posts from the links mentioned below:
|
Post
|
Result & Cut Off link
|
DMRC JE Electrical Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for JE Electrical - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off
|
DMRC JE Electronics Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for JE Electronics - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off
|
DMRC JE Environment Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for JE Environment - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off
|
DMRC JE Stores Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for JE Stores - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut off
|
DMRC Architect Assistant Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for Architect Assistant - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off
|
DMRC Legal Assistant Result 2020
|
DMRC Result for Legal Assistant - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off
|
DMRC AM S & T Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Civil Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Electrical Result 2020
|
DMRC AM S & T Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Civil Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Operations Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Architect Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Traffic Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Stores Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Finance Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Legal Result 2020
|
DMRC AM Electrical Result 2020
|
DMRC AM IT Result 2020
What's next for candidates who passed the DMRC exam?
Candidates who have been declared as passed in the DMRC exam will now have to appear for the Document Verification OR Group Discussion OR Interview OR Medical Examination to get shortlisted for the final merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in this final stage. The schedule of this phase will be sent on the registered E-mail IDs or the Mobile Numbers of the candidates.
DMRC Result 2020: Number of Candidates Selected for Next Phase
|
Post
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
No. of Candidates Passed
|
DMRC JE Electrical
|
9995
|
26
|
DMRC JE Electronics
|
10921
|
66
|
DMRC JE Civil
|
16380
|
–
|
DMRC JE Environment
|
432
|
08
|
DMRC JE Stores
|
1419
|
05
|
DMRC JE Electrical - Contract
|
3736
|
DMRC JE Electronics - Contract
|
2173
|
DMRC JE Civil - Contract
|
3949
|
DMRC Assistant Programmer - Contract
|
14
|
Architect Assistant - Contract
|
333
|
Assistant CC - Contract
|
138
|
DMRC AM Electrical
|
5168
|
48
|
DMRC AM S&T
|
5193
|
27
|
DMRC AM Civil
|
5444
|
36
|
DMRC AM Operations
|
4845
|
27
|
DMRC AM Architect
|
826
|
09
|
DMRC AM Traffic
|
151
|
03
|
DMRC AM Stores
|
1743
|
12
|
DMRC AM Finance
|
201
|
04
|
DMRC AM Legal
|
399
|
09
|
DMRC AM Electrical
|
139
|
03
|
DMRC AM S&T
|
1522
|
51
|
DMRC AM IT
|
297
|
21
|
DMRC AM Civil
|
3823
|
219
|
DMRC AM Finance
|
112
|
-
|
DMRC Fire Inspector
|
224
|
–
|
DMRC Architect Assistant
|
671
|
04
|
DMRC Asstt. Programmer
|
740
|
–
|
DMRC Legal Assistant
|
1221
|
05
|
DMRC CRA
|
72324
|
–
|
DMRC Accounts Assistant
|
3937
|
–
|
DMRC Stores Assistant
|
671
|
–
|
DMRC Assistant/ CC
|
468
|
–
|
DMRC Office Assistant
|
1759
|
–
|
DMRC Stenographer
|
265
|
–
|
DMRC Maintainer Electrician
|
53305
|
–
|
DMRC Maintainer Electronic Mechanic
|
5906
|
–
|
DMRC Maintainer -Fitter
|
7798
|
–
The candidates who have passed the CBT exam will now be called for the next phase, the details of which will be mailed separately to all candidates. It is advisable that candidates should visit the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail frequently to get the updates.
DMRC Cut Off Marks 2020
The DMRC has released separate cut off marks for each post and each category. The result links provided above contain the cut off marks for the respective post for categories like Gen, EWS, SC, ST, and EX-servicemen. To know the cut off marks for JE Electrical, you need to visit the DMRC Result link mentioned above and you get to know the marks along with the names of candidates who have been declared as passed in the exam.
Here we have shared cut off marks for the DMRC 2020 JE Electrical post below:
DMRC JE Cut Off 2020: All Posts
Have a look at the DMRC JE Cut Off Marks below out of the total 100 Marks for all posts:
|
Category
|
JE Electrical
|
JE Electronics
|
JE Enviornment
|
JE Stores
|
GEN
|
62.501
|
60.053
|
49.344
|
61.148
|
EWS
|
58.132
|
55.023
|
-
|
-
|
OBC
|
-
|
59.634
|
48.854
|
67.244
|
SC
|
47.321
|
52.250
|
46.492
|
-
|
ST
|
54.582
|
37.525
|
-
|
-
|
Ex-servicemen (Gen)
|
44.375
|
45.374
|
-
|
-
The DMRC CRA Result 2020 is expected to release shortly on the website of Delhi Metro.
Note: The DMRC Score Card and Response Sheets will be released shortly at delhimetrorail.com/career