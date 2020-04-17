DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC released @delhimetrorail.com: Download PDF Cut Off Marks; CRA Results Soon

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has announced the results of the DMRC Recruitment for 1493 vacancies for the posts of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager (AM), Maintainer, Train Operator, Account Assistant, Station Controller, Stenographer and Officer Assistant. As of now, the DMRC Result 2020 is out for JE/AM/ Legal Assistant/Architect Assistant posts. A total of 2,28,642 candidates appeared for the DMRC CBT exam held during 17th to 26th February 2020. Candidates who appeared for the DMRC CBT exam can check their results now by visiting the official website. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their results without any difficulty. Moreover, check below the DMRC Cut off marks for all posts in PDF Download format.

DMRC Result has been announced on the basis of the total number of vacancies, total number of candidates appeared for the exam and difficulty level of the DMRC exam. Candidates needed to attain the DMRC Cut off marks to qualify for the final merit list to fetch recruitment in the Delhi Metro. We have shared below the official cut off marks of the DMRC JE/AM/CRA exams for the GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. Check below the DMRC Result PDF along with the cut off marks now and know what's next for the candidates who have passed the examination.

Check DMRC Result 2020 - Direct Link

Let's first have a look at the process to check the DMRC Result online:

How to check DMRC Result 2020?

To know your result of the DMRC Recruitment Exam held in February 2020, follow these given steps:

Step 1: Visit delhimetrorail.com/Career

Step 2: Scroll below to get on to " DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019" recruitment link

Step 3: Click on the result link of the post you appeared for

Step 4: Download the Result PDF and check the Cut off marks

Step 5: Save the PDF

PDF Download DMRC Results & Cut Off Marks 2020: Post-wise

Download the official result PDF and Cut off marks for all posts from the links mentioned below:

What's next for candidates who passed the DMRC exam?

Candidates who have been declared as passed in the DMRC exam will now have to appear for the Document Verification OR Group Discussion OR Interview OR Medical Examination to get shortlisted for the final merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in this final stage. The schedule of this phase will be sent on the registered E-mail IDs or the Mobile Numbers of the candidates.

DMRC Result 2020: Number of Candidates Selected for Next Phase

Post Total Candidates Appeared No. of Candidates Passed DMRC JE Electrical 9995 26 DMRC JE Electronics 10921 66 DMRC JE Civil 16380 – DMRC JE Environment 432 08 DMRC JE Stores 1419 05 DMRC JE Electrical - Contract 3736 DMRC JE Electronics - Contract 2173 DMRC JE Civil - Contract 3949 DMRC Assistant Programmer - Contract 14 Architect Assistant - Contract 333 Assistant CC - Contract 138 DMRC AM Electrical 5168 48 DMRC AM S&T 5193 27 DMRC AM Civil 5444 36 DMRC AM Operations 4845 27 DMRC AM Architect 826 09 DMRC AM Traffic 151 03 DMRC AM Stores 1743 12 DMRC AM Finance 201 04 DMRC AM Legal 399 09 DMRC AM Electrical 139 03 DMRC AM S&T 1522 51 DMRC AM IT 297 21 DMRC AM Civil 3823 219 DMRC AM Finance 112 - DMRC Fire Inspector 224 – DMRC Architect Assistant 671 04 DMRC Asstt. Programmer 740 – DMRC Legal Assistant 1221 05 DMRC CRA 72324 – DMRC Accounts Assistant 3937 – DMRC Stores Assistant 671 – DMRC Assistant/ CC 468 – DMRC Office Assistant 1759 – DMRC Stenographer 265 – DMRC Maintainer Electrician 53305 – DMRC Maintainer Electronic Mechanic 5906 – DMRC Maintainer -Fitter 7798 –

The candidates who have passed the CBT exam will now be called for the next phase, the details of which will be mailed separately to all candidates. It is advisable that candidates should visit the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail frequently to get the updates.

DMRC Cut Off Marks 2020

The DMRC has released separate cut off marks for each post and each category. The result links provided above contain the cut off marks for the respective post for categories like Gen, EWS, SC, ST, and EX-servicemen. To know the cut off marks for JE Electrical, you need to visit the DMRC Result link mentioned above and you get to know the marks along with the names of candidates who have been declared as passed in the exam.

Here we have shared cut off marks for the DMRC 2020 JE Electrical post below:

DMRC JE Cut Off 2020: All Posts

Have a look at the DMRC JE Cut Off Marks below out of the total 100 Marks for all posts:

Category JE Electrical JE Electronics JE Enviornment JE Stores GEN 62.501 60.053 49.344 61.148 EWS 58.132 55.023 - - OBC - 59.634 48.854 67.244 SC 47.321 52.250 46.492 - ST 54.582 37.525 - - Ex-servicemen (Gen) 44.375 45.374 - -

The DMRC CRA Result 2020 is expected to release shortly on the website of Delhi Metro.

Note: The DMRC Score Card and Response Sheets will be released shortly at delhimetrorail.com/career