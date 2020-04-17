Study at Home
Search

DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC released @delhimetrorail.com: Download PDF Cut Off Marks; CRA Results Soon

DMRC Result 2020 released at delhimetrorail.com for the recruitment of AM/JE/Legal Assistant/Architect Assistant all posts. CMRC CRA/Maintainer will be announced soon. PDF Download DMRC Results here and know the cut off marks of all posts.

Apr 17, 2020 17:04 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
DMRC Result 2020
DMRC Result 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has announced the results of the DMRC Recruitment for 1493 vacancies for the posts of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager (AM), Maintainer, Train Operator, Account Assistant, Station Controller, Stenographer and Officer Assistant. As of now, the DMRC Result 2020 is out for JE/AM/ Legal Assistant/Architect Assistant posts. A total of 2,28,642 candidates appeared for the DMRC CBT exam held during 17th to 26th February 2020. Candidates who appeared for the DMRC CBT exam can check their results now by visiting the official website. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their results without any difficulty. Moreover, check below the DMRC Cut off marks for all posts in PDF Download format.

DMRC Result has been announced on the basis of the total number of vacancies, total number of candidates appeared for the exam and difficulty level of the DMRC exam. Candidates needed to attain the DMRC Cut off marks to qualify for the final merit list to fetch recruitment in the Delhi Metro. We have shared below the official cut off marks of the DMRC JE/AM/CRA exams for the GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. Check below the DMRC Result PDF along with the cut off marks now and know what's next for the candidates who have passed the examination.

Check DMRC Result 2020 - Direct Link

Let's first have a look at the process to check the DMRC Result online:

How to check DMRC Result 2020?

To know your result of the DMRC Recruitment Exam held in February 2020, follow these given steps:

Step 1: Visit delhimetrorail.com/Career

Step 2: Scroll below to get on to " DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019" recruitment link

Step 3: Click on the result link of the post you appeared for

Step 4: Download the Result PDF and check the Cut off marks

Step 5: Save the PDF

PDF Download DMRC Results & Cut Off Marks 2020: Post-wise

Download the official result PDF and Cut off marks for all posts from the links mentioned below:

Post

Result & Cut Off link

DMRC JE Electrical Result 2020

DMRC Result for JE Electrical - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off

DMRC JE Electronics Result 2020

DMRC Result for JE Electronics - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off

DMRC JE Environment Result 2020

DMRC Result for JE Environment - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off

DMRC JE Stores Result 2020

DMRC Result for JE Stores - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut off

DMRC Architect Assistant Result 2020

DMRC Result for Architect Assistant - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off

DMRC Legal Assistant Result 2020

DMRC Result for Legal Assistant - CBT Result for DV & Medical Examination & Cut Off

DMRC AM S & T Result 2020

DMRC AM S&T/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD or Interview

DMRC AM Civil Result 2020

DMRC AM Civil/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD or Interview

DMRC AM Electrical Result 2020

DMRC AM Electrical - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM S & T Result 2020

DMRC AM S&T - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Civil Result 2020

DMRC AM Civil - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Operations Result 2020

DMRC AM Operations - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Architect Result 2020

DMRC AM Architect - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Traffic Result 2020

DMRC AM Traffic - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Stores Result 2020

DMRC AM Stores - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Finance Result 2020

DMRC AM Finance - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Legal Result 2020

DMRC AM Legal - CBT Result for DV, GD, Interview

DMRC AM Electrical Result 2020

DMRC AM Electrical - Contract - CBT Result

DMRC AM IT Result 2020

DMRC AM IT- Contract - CBT Result

What's next for candidates who passed the DMRC exam?

Candidates who have been declared as passed in the DMRC exam will now have to appear for the Document Verification OR Group Discussion OR Interview OR Medical Examination to get shortlisted for the final merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in this final stage. The schedule of this phase will be sent on the registered E-mail IDs or the Mobile Numbers of the candidates.

DMRC Result 2020: Number of Candidates Selected for Next Phase

Post

Total Candidates Appeared

No. of Candidates Passed

DMRC JE Electrical

9995

26

DMRC JE Electronics

10921

66

DMRC JE Civil

16380

DMRC JE Environment

432

08

DMRC JE Stores

1419

05

DMRC JE Electrical - Contract

3736

  

DMRC JE Electronics - Contract

2173

  

DMRC JE Civil - Contract

3949

  

DMRC Assistant Programmer - Contract

14

  

Architect Assistant - Contract

333

  

Assistant CC - Contract

138

  

DMRC AM Electrical

5168

48

DMRC AM S&T

5193

27

DMRC AM Civil

5444

36

DMRC AM Operations

4845

27

DMRC AM Architect

826

09

DMRC AM Traffic

151

03

DMRC AM Stores

1743

12

DMRC AM Finance

201

04

DMRC AM Legal

399

09

DMRC AM Electrical

139

03

DMRC AM S&T

1522

51

DMRC AM IT

297

21

DMRC AM Civil

3823

219

DMRC AM Finance

112

-

DMRC Fire Inspector

224

DMRC Architect Assistant

671

04

DMRC Asstt. Programmer

740

DMRC Legal Assistant

1221

05

DMRC CRA

72324

DMRC Accounts Assistant

3937

DMRC Stores Assistant

671

DMRC Assistant/ CC

468

DMRC Office Assistant

1759

DMRC Stenographer

265

DMRC Maintainer Electrician

53305

DMRC Maintainer Electronic Mechanic

5906

DMRC Maintainer -Fitter

7798

The candidates who have passed the CBT exam will now be called for the next phase, the details of which will be mailed separately to all candidates. It is advisable that candidates should visit the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail frequently to get the updates.

DMRC Cut Off Marks 2020

The DMRC has released separate cut off marks for each post and each category. The result links provided above contain the cut off marks for the respective post for categories like Gen, EWS, SC, ST, and EX-servicemen. To know the cut off marks for JE Electrical, you need to visit the DMRC Result link mentioned above and you get to know the marks along with the names of candidates who have been declared as passed in the exam.

Here we have shared cut off marks for the DMRC 2020 JE Electrical post below:

DMRC JE Cut Off 2020: All Posts

Have a look at the DMRC JE Cut Off Marks below out of the total 100 Marks for all posts:

Category

JE Electrical

JE Electronics

JE Enviornment

JE Stores

GEN

62.501

60.053

49.344

61.148

EWS

58.132

55.023

-

-

OBC

-

59.634

48.854

67.244

SC

47.321

52.250

46.492

-

ST

54.582

37.525

-

-

Ex-servicemen (Gen)

44.375

45.374

-

-

The DMRC CRA Result 2020 is expected to release shortly on the website of Delhi Metro.

Note: The DMRC Score Card and Response Sheets will be released shortly at delhimetrorail.com/career

Related Stories