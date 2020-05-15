DMRC Score Card and Final Response Sheet 2020 for Non Executive Posts Released @delhimetrorail.com, Download Delhi Metro Score Card Here

DMRC Score Card and Final Response Sheet 2020: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the score card along with final response sheet for Non-Executive Posts including Junior Engineer Electrical (RNE01), Junior Engineer Electronics(RNE02), Junior Engineer Enviornment(RNE04),Junior Engineer Stores (RNE05), Architect Assistant (RNE07), Architect Programmer (RNE08), Legal Assistant (RNE09), Assistant (RNE13), Maintainer Electrician(RNE16), Maintainer Fitter (RNE18), Junior Engineer Civil on contract (CNE03), Assistant Programmer on contract (CNE04) and Assistant on contract (CNE06).

DMRC Score Card Download Link 2020 and DMRC Final Response Sheet Download Link

All such candidates, who had appeared in DMRC Exam 2020 from 17 to 23 February and 23 & 26 February 2020, can check their scores by visiting the Delhi Metro website delhimetrorail.com. However, DMRC Score Card Download Link is also given below. The candidates will be required to login into the link by providing their User ID and Password.

Delhi Metro Score Card for Executive Posts (RE01 to RE09 & CE01 to CE04) and Stenographer (RNE15) Posts would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT plus GD&/or Interview and Skill Test, as applicable.

Delhi Metro is yet to announce the result for the post of Contract Assistant Manager Finance (CE05), Regular Customer Relations Assistant (RNE10), Jr. Engineer - Civil (RNE03),Fire Inspector (RNE06), Accounts Assistant (RNE11), Stores Assistant (RNE12), Office Assistant (RNE14), Maintainer - Electronic Mechanic (RNE17), Jr.Engineer - Electrical (CNE01), Jr.Engineer - Electronics (CNE02), and Architect Assistant (CNE05).

DMRC AM Score Card and final Response Sheet for CE05 would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT plus GD&/or Interview. DMRC CRE Score Card and final Response Sheet of the candidates would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT and Psycho. Test.

How to Download DMRC Score Card ?

Go to DMRC Website, i.e., www.delhimetrorail.com

Click on the Careers Tab

Now, Click on ‘Applicant Login’, given against Advt. No. DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019

Login in your account and go to ‘Scorecard (Tab) / Final Response Sheet (Tab)’

Download Delhi Metro Score Card or Delhi Metro Final Answer Key

Candidates can check DMRC Result 2020 Updates through the link given below:

DMRC Result 2020 Updates