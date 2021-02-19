Delhi Forest Guard DOFW Admit Card 2021 Out: Download @forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Delhi Forest Guard DOFW Admit Card 2021: Department of Forests and Wildlife (DOFW), Govt of NCT of Delhi has uploaded the link of admit card All India Online Exam for the post of Forest Guard. Candidates can download Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card from Delhi Forest Department Website - forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

DOFW Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Forest Guard Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

DOFW Admit Card Download Link

DOFW Admit Card Notice

Delhi Forest Guard Exam will be held from 01 March to 07 March 2021 across various centres of India

How to Download Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020-21 ?

Visit the official website of Delhi Forest Department - forest.delhigovt.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link - 'Click here for downloading Admin Card to The Post of Forest Guard ' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on - 'https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/64098/login.htm' A new page will open where you are required to enter your 'User ID' and 'Password' Download DOFW Admit Card 2020

Delhi Forest Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 200 objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language & Comprehension,Hindi Language & Comprehension, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will be given 40 questions of 40 marks. Candidates will be provided with 2 hours to complete the test. There will be negative marking of 0.25 (negative marking) for wrong answer/multiple answers marked by a candidate.

Delhi Forest Guard Result

A merit list shall be made separately on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in computer based exam examination