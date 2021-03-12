Done with CAT? Here’s why you should consider MBA from LPU’s B-School

Recent articles by global platforms abound that pursuing an MBA, as we are weathering the pandemic and as the economy in the next few years is going to see a new curve of growth, is a great decision. As the world settles into the new normal, there is a visible and growing demand for management professionals with new-age skills and Lovely Professional University’s Mittal School of Business (MSB) is leading the way in shaping them for tomorrow.

The B-School of India’s largest private university is ranked amongst the top 50 management institutions in India in NIRF 2020 rankings by Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is one of the youngest B-School in the list to be featured along with IIMs and FMS of India. MSB is also among the first 10 institutions in the country to get ACBSP (USA) accreditation.

LPU is a new age business school renowned for its innovative pedagogies and a deep academia-industry interface that builds a strong foundation for management students.

New-Age Skills and Specializations

Understanding that the corporate sector in the digital age will require different skills, the School has introduced new age specializations in MBA which are offered in collaboration with industry leaders. LPU is amongst the few universities in the world to have a standalone MBA programme in Business Analytics in collaboration with WileyNXT, though specialization in business analytics is also available in the regular MBA program. The curriculum is of global standards and completely hands-on, which will enable students to make brilliant careers anywhere in the world. Likewise, MBA (Financial Markets) is in collaboration with NSE, and MBA (Supply Chain & Logistics) in collaboration with Safeducate. In addition, specialized digital marketing courses are taught in collaboration with Google. Students are also exposed to financial modelling using digital tools and simulation exercises in a numerous subject to sharpen the decision-making skills of students.



Strong Corporate Connect

Many of the courses in LPU’s MBA programs are taught by CEOs, thought leaders, and renowned academics. Opportunities to interact with them have helped students gain deep insights into the industry challenges and learn ways to tackle them effectively.

Partnerships with the industry facilitate live projects, training, and internships with top names in the industry. In last one year, 500+ students have done live industry projects with companies like Amazon, Sony, Kellogg, Capgemini, OYO, Decathalon, Godrej, Coke, Videocon, Big Bazaar, Lehar Foods, Kirloskar, Force Motor, Colgate, Mobikwik, Modern Food, etc.

Placements

Those looking for a headstart for their corporate careers can find placements with top brands like Amazon, S & P Global Market Intelligence, Unilever, Moody’s Analytics, HDFC Bank, OYO, ITC, Practo, Redington, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Trident, Colgate-Palmolive etc. LPU Alumni drawing Rs. 1 crore packages at global brands including Google and CISCO stand proof that the nurturing at MSB gives them a competitive edge for life and that edge is what sets LPU’s B-School apart from other management institutions in India.

Listen to what students have to say on LPU placements, academics and life

Encouraging Entrepreneurship

Apart from preparing students for corporate careers, encouraging entrepreneurship is a key focus of MSB. The School is actively supported by LPU’s own Start-Up School, which was inaugurated by Late Shri Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister of India. The Start-Up School ensures that students are nurtured with entrepreneurial orientation through boot camps, workshops, interaction with industry professionals and venture capitalists. Thousands of Starts-Up have successfully been launched by LPU students and student Start-Ups like ‘SabStore’ have been successfully recognized among Government Student Start-Ups.

International Collaboration

MSB is also one of the few institutes in India with robust international networks and collaborations with Universities across the world to create opportunities of global exposure for tomorrow’s business leaders. Many of our students have gone on exchange programs to top B-Schools in USA, UK, Australia, France, Estonia& Canada.

Students from across the globe

The rich multi-cultural environment resulting from the presence of students from 50 different countries and all the 28 states of India is one of the biggest strengths of MSB. It provides students with a rare opportunity to understand diverse perspectives and trains them to adjust to any work environment while celebrating diversity.

Admission Process

Admission to LPU’s Mittal School of Business is quite competitive and is based on students clearing university’s entrance test LPUNEST2021 and personal interview. Online registration for LPUNEST has started from 1st week of January 2021 and the last date to submit the application form is 20th March 2021. The exam would be conducted online between 20th March 2021 to 5th April 2021. Students would have an option to choose their exam date and time using the online slot booking mechanism which is operational since 15th February 2021. University will declare the result in April and the online counselling and seat allocation process will begin from 10th April 2021. To know more on the exam students can visit https://www.lpu.in/landing-pages/mba/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Lovely Professional University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.