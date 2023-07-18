DPS DAE Admit Card 2023 Released at dpsdae.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Instructions and Other Details

DPS DAE Admit Card 2023 has been released at the official website i.e. dpsdae.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the admit card in the article below.

DPS DAE Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Purchase and Stores of the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE) uploaded the admit card for DPS DAE Exam 2023 for the post of Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper posts. The admit card is available on 17th July 2023 on its official website at www.dpsdae.gov.in.

DPSC\ DAE Admit Card 2023

DPSC DAE Admit Card can also be downloaded from the provided link in this article. The candidate can check all the important details related to the exam including time, venue, and essential instructions on their admit card. They can register their Email Address and password to download the admit card for the DPS DAE exam 2023.

DPS DAE Admit Card Link Download Here

DPS DAE Exam and Pattern 2023

The exam is being conducted on 06 August 2023 in two shifts. The candidates must carry their admit card at the exam centre and one valid ID Card including PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhar Card/ E-Aadhar/ Ration Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

There will be 200 questions on General English, General intelligence & reasoning in science (Basic concepts 12th Std. Level) OR Basic Accounting principles (12th Std. Level), Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic), General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam

DPS DAE Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body The Directorate of Purchase and Stores of the Department of Atomic Energy Exam Name DPS DAE Exam 2023 Post Name Jr. Purchase Assistant / Storekeeper Vacancies 65 Category Admit Card DPS DAE Exam Date 2023 06th August 2023 Selection Process Paper 1 (Objective Test)

Paper 2 (Descriptive Test)

Interview Official Website www.dpsdae.gov.in

DPS DAE Call Letter: Steps to Download the DPS DAE Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Purchase and Stores of the Department of Atomic Energy (DPS DAE) at www.dpsdae.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, go to the “Important Notice” section and then click on the link on the left hand side “Recruitment”.

Step 4: Now, go to “Click here for already registered”

Step 5: Login inti your account using yiour Email Id, password, and Security code and click on the submit button.

Step 6: The DPS DAE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download DPS DAE Hall Ticket 2023

Details Mentioned on the DPS DAE Admit Card 2023