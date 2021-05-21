DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @drdo.gov.in for 47 Posts, Download DRDO DL Notification PDF Here

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur has released a notification for the recruitment of apprentices for one year for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply to the posts within 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Instrument Mechanic - 2 Posts

Mechanic Diesel - 2 Posts

Carpenter - 2 Posts

Plumber - 1 Post

Welder - 1 Post

Information Communication Technology System 2 Maintenance (ICTSM) - 2 Posts

Turner - 1 Post

Machinist- 1 Post

Fitter- 1 Post

Electrician - 1 Post

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)- 20 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English) - 8 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) - 2 Posts

Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance - 3 Posts

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a graduate degree with an ITI certificate in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Stipend: Rs. 7000/- Per Month

DRDO Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected strictly on a merit basis (percentage/ marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter.

Download DRDO Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online have registered their names at https://apprenticeshipindia/org/course-search and mail to director@dl.drdo.in.Non-registered candidates are likely to be rejected. The last date of application submission is 15 days (5 June 2021) from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

