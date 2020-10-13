DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 Released @drdo.gov.in, Download Here

DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card of Tier 2 Exam (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) for the post of Vehicle Operator 'A' and Fire Engine Driver 'A' under DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Recruitment 2019-20. The candidates who have qualified in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Exam can download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Admit Card from the official website - drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Tier 2 Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Skill Test Admit Card, directly, through the link below. The admit card for Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant – A, Store Assistant – A, Security Assistant – A, Clerk, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook and Firemen shall be uploaded shortly.

DRDO CEPTAM Vehicle Operator 'A' - Admit Card Download (Admit Card of only 96 candidates uploaded. Remaining shortlisted candidates Admit Cards will be uploaded soon)

DRDO CEPTAM Fire Engine Driver 'A' Admit Card Download

DRDO CEPTAM Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Security Assistant 'A' Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook Admit Card to Release Soon

DRDO CEPTAM Fireman Admit Card to Release Soon

The candidates can check the details 09/AA Tier 2 Exam such as date, venue and time on their DRDO CEPTAM 09/AA Tier 2 Call Letter.

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM tIER Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Visit DRDO Official Website www.drdo.gov.in Click on ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board’ Go to ‘CEPTAM-09/A&A’ Now Click on ‘Click here to download/view Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) Admit Card under CEPTAM-09/A&A advertisement’ Click on ‘Yes’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Available’ given under Download Tier-II (Trade Test) Admit Card Enter details and click on ‘Submit’ Button Download DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Tier 2 Admit Card

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 2 based on the merit of Tier 1 and in the ratio 1:12

DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Tier 1 was conducted was conducted from 23 to 17 November 2019 and the result for the same was released in the month of April 2020.