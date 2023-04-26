DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 OUT@drdo.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

DRDO has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A result on its official website- www.drdo.gov.in . Download PDF here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM 10 A&A result on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied written exam can download the result from the official website of DRDO-www.drdo.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023 from the direct link given below.

It is noted that DRDO has conducted the written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the post of CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied on March 20, 2023. A number of posts is to be fill under the recruitment drive under CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied including

Administrative Assistant, Security Assistant, Store Assistant, Vehicle Operator, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Junior Translator Officer and others.



A number of candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download their result from the official website.

You can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023

Step 1: Visit Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the section “What’s New” -Result Page on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied’ result link

Step 5: Select the post applied for and Enter DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Number as a user id and Date of Birth as a password.

Step 6: Check your qualifying status and other details mentioned on CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied.



Earlier DRDO has launched recruitment drive to fill a total of 1061 vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade-I, Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Store Assistant ‘A’ Security Assistant ‘A’ Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’, and Fireman.

Selection Process for DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier 1 - Computer Based Test

Tier 2 - Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable