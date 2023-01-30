DRDO CEPTAM STA B Final Result 2022-23 Released: Check Tier 2 Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM STA B Final Result 2022-23: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) released STA B Tier 2 Result on the official website i.e. drdo.gov.in. Check Tier 2 Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM STA B Final Result 2022-23: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) announced the final result of the Tier 2 Exam for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) Posts. Candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM Result from the official website i.e. drdo.gov.in. They are required to use their application number and date of birth.

DRDO CEPTAM STA B Tier 2 Exam was held on 12 January 2023. Those who appeared in the DRDO CEPTAM STA Exam can check their individual result by clicking on the direct link provided below:

DRDO CEPTAM STA B Final Result Download Here

DRDO CEPTAM STA B Tier 2 Exam 2023: How to Download DRDO CEPTAM STA B Result ?

The candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM Result with east steps given below:

Step 1: First of all, visit the website of DRDO CEPTAM - drdo.gov.in/career

Step 2: Scroll the page and go to ‘Click here to check the Final Result of STA-B’

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page where you are required 'Select the post'

Step 4: Now, Provide your application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download DRDO CEPTAM STA B Tier 2 Result

The provisional selection is based on the order of merit obtained in Tier-II examination depending

upon the post/category/sub-category of the candidate. The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-II is 40% for UR/OBC candidate and 35% for SC/ST candidates.

DRDO CEPTAM published the notification for the recruitment of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). A total of 1904 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.\

