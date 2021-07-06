DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 57 Apprentice Posts, Apply @drdo.gov.in

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021: Combat Vehicles Research & Development Estt. (DRDO), Avadi, Chennai has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. All willing Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), hailing from Tamilnadu, can apply for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973) through online mode on or before 27 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Online Application starting date: 5 July 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: 20 July 2021

Last date for applying COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE), AVADI, CHENNAI: 28 July 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list: 30 July 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: 9 August 2021

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices - 31 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - 26 Posts

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician - Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Download DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

How to apply for DRDO CVRDE Avadi Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 July 2021. No further communication in this regard will be entertained.