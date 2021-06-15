DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Notification out @drdo.gov.in, Selection through Video Conferencing

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021: Integrated Test Range (ITR), Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released a recruitment to the post of Junior Research Officer (JRF). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 July 2021

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 5 Posts

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have B.E./B.Tech. in first division with valid GATE Score or M.E./M.Tech.in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate Levels.

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- not exceeding 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 31,000/- per month with applicable HRA and medical fitness as per rules.

DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through video conferencing via Cisco Webex. SMS/Email will be sent to the shortlisted candidates regarding VC mode/date/timing of the interview.

How to apply for DRDO ITR JRF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the form of soft copy at hrd@itr.drdo.in. They have to superscribe the subject in Block Letters - Application for the post of JRF. The candidates are required to submit their application form and supporting documents as an attachment in a Single PDF only. The application form should be typewritten and scanned as PDF after signature. The handwritten application will not be accepted. The last date of application submission is 9 July 2021.

