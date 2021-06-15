NCERT Recruitment 2021 for Office Assistant, Senior Technical Consultant, Accountant & Other Posts

NCERT Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at ncert.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NCERT Recruitment 2021: Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a recruitment to the post of Office Assistant, Senior Technical Consultant, Accountant & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 June 2021

NCERT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Consultant- 2 Posts

Technical Consultant- 10 Posts

Data Science Specialist- 2 Posts

Data Analyst (Data Management, Analysis, Reporting) - 2 Posts

Mobile Apps Specialist - 2 Posts

Social Media Manager- 2 Posts

Graphic Designer – 03 Posts

Accountant - 1 Post

Office Assistant- 1 Post

NCERT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Technical Consultant- Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application/Information Technology with minimum 55% marks.

Technical Consultant- Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application/Information Technology with minimum 55% marks or Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Sc./Computer Application/Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 55% marks.

Data Science Specialist- Master Degree in Data Science/ Information and Data Management/Computer Science/Computer Application/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute, with minimum 55% marks or Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Sc./Computer Application/Computer Engineering along with a Diploma/Certificate course in Data Science/ Information and Data Management with minimum 55% marks in both the courses.

Data Analyst (Data Management, Analysis, Reporting) -Masters degree in Statistics/Mathematics (with sound knowledge of advanced-level statistics) from a recognized institute/university with minimum 55% marks.

Mobile Apps Specialist - Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in IT/Computer Science/Computer Application/Computer Engineering or related field with minimum 55% marks.

Social Media Manager- Master’s degree in Computer Applications/Computer Science/IT/ Mass Communication or related field with minimum 55% marks.

Graphic Designer – Master’s degree in Design/ Multimedia/ Visual Art/ Graphics/ Animation with minimum 55% marks.

Accountant - Graduation/Post Graduation Degree in Commerce/ Mathematics Experience with minimum 55% marks.

Office Assistant- Graduation/Post graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Download NCERT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply through the Google form at https://forms.gle/JJrRnmGz7Z5ytDYn6 latest by 23 June 2021.