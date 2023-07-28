DRDO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For RA/JRF Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

DRDO Recruitment 2023 : Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is recruiting for the Research Associate & Junior Research Fellowships posts on its official website. You can check details educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply, last date and others here.

Get all the details of DRDO Recruitment here, apply online link

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online applications for the Research Associate & Junior Research Fellowships posts at DRL Tezpur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 7, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview. Date and time for Interview will be intimated individually to the eligible candidates by e-mail by the organisation.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Biotechnology/Microbiology Ph.D.(Biotechnology/ Microbiology)/M.Sc. in Polymer Chemistry (NET qualification) with additional eligibility given in the notification can apply for these posts.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 7, 2023

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Research Associate-Biotechnology/Microbiology: 1

Research Associate-Polymer Chemistry: 1

Junior Research Fellow-Physical/ Inorganic Chemistry: 1

Junior Research Fellow-Polymer Chemistry: 1

Junior Research Fellow-Life sciences: 1

Junior Research Fellow-M.Pharm /M.S. Pharm: 1

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Research Associate-Biotechnology/Microbiology: Ph.D.(Biotechnology/ Microbiology)

Research Associate-Polymer Chemistry: Ph.D. (Polymer Chemistry)

Junior Research Fellow-Physical/ Inorganic Chemistry: M.Sc. in Physical /Inorganic Chemistry (NET qualification)

Junior Research Fellow-Polymer Chemistry: M.Sc. in Polymer Chemistry (NET qualification)

Junior Research Fellow-Life sciences: M.Sc. in any branch of Life Science (NET qualification)

Junior Research Fellow-M. Pharm /M.S. Pharm: M. Pharm/M.S. Pharm (with NET/GPAT)

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Stipend/Emoluments

Research Associate-Rs. 54,000/- Per month

Junior Research Fellow-Rs. 31,000/- Per month

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply DRDO Recruitment 2023:

Interested candidates can submit their Bio-data according to the format given in the notification along with self- attested copies of certificates and testimonials latest by August 7, 2023.