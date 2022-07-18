DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Scale, Job Profile, Allowances for Scientist B Vacancies

DRDO Scientist B Recruitment 2022 Applications Open till 29th July 2022 for recruitment to 630 Vacancies of Scientist `B’ in DRDO, DST, and ADA. Written Exam for DRDO Scientist B post to be held on 16th October 2022.

DRDO Scientist B Salary 2022: Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) invites online applications from graduate engineers and post graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination and are likely to get final/provisional degree for recruitment to 630 Vacancies of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in specified disciplines and categories.

In this article, we have shared DRDO Scientist B Recruitment 2022 Salary, Allowances, and Job Profile.

About DRDO, ADA, DST

DRDO, India’s premier Defence R&D organization employs bright, qualified and competent scientists in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service known as Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS) and offers exciting and challenging career opportunities in a broad spectrum of technologies at its laboratories/establishments (more than 50) located across the country.

ADA, Bengaluru, is an autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, Government of India entrusted with the design & development of the Light Combat Aircrafts for Defence Services. ADA provides challenging career opportunities and excellent working environment. The candidates selected against ADA vacancies will be designated as Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ and will not be part of DRDS.

DST, Govt of India, is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of the formulation of S&T policies and their implementation; identification of thrust areas of research in different sectors of S&T; technology information, forecasting and assessment; international collaboration; organizing, coordinating and promoting S&T activities in the country.

DRDO RAC 2022 Calendar

DRDO Scientist B 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 6th July 2022 Application End Date 29th July 2022 Written Exam Date 16th October 2022

DRDO RAC Vacancy 2022

Posts Vacancies Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST) Scientist ‘B’ in DST 8 vacancies Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA 43 vacancies Total 630 vacancies

DRDO RAC Scientist B Salary 2022

Candidates recruited for the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100/- ) in specified disciplines and categories.

Post Pay Scale Gross Salary Scientist B Rs.56,100- Rs. 177500/- Rs.68,307- Rs.85,553/-

DRDO RAC Scientist B Allowances 2022

Candidates recruited for the post of Scientist B in the DRDO RAC will receive total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining approximately Rs. 88,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate.

Candidates will receive Dearness Allowance, Travel Allowance, HRA, Professional Update Allowance, Medical Facility, Leave Travel Concession, Canteen Facility, Foreign Travel, Higher Education Facility, etc.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Job Profile 2022

Roles and responsibilities of Scientist B in the DRDO, DST, and ADA are as follows:

(i) Developing new defense technologies and equipment for the armed forces of India

(ii) Preparing project reports and presenting the same to seniors,

(iii) Carrying out managerial work related to projects

(iv) Designing projects under stipulated budgets and time frame

(v) Making research paper related to work and updating the same.

DRDO Scientist B Apply Online 2022