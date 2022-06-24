DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 for 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts, Apply Online @rac.gov.in

DRDO RAC is hiring 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts @rac.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2022: RAC has published a notice for recruitment of graduate engineers and post graduates in Science for the post of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. The candidates should have GATE 2022 Scores.

RAC is hiring for 579 vacancies in DRDO, 8 Vacancies in DST and 43 Vacancies in ADA for Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical, Material Science & Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, Aeronautical, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Material Science, Naval Architecture, Environmental Science & Engineering, Atmospheric

Science, Microbiology and Biochemistry.

Applicants will be called for a written exam which will be of 300 marks each, to be conducted in two sessions of the duration of three hours each.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Important Dates 2022

Starting Date of Application to be released Last Date of Application 21 days from activation of link DRDO Scientist B Exam Date 16 October 2022

DRDO RAC Scientist B Vacancy Details 2022

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO - 579 Posts

Scientist ‘B’ in DST - 08 Posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA - 43 Posts

DRDO RAC Scientist B Eligibility Details 2022

Educational Qualification:

Electronics and Communication Engineering - At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Mechanical Engineering - At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code: ME]. Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT.

Computer Science & Engineering - At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent and Valid GATE score in Computer Science &

Information Technology.

Electrical - At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized

university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Electrical Engineering.

Material Science & Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering - At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering

or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Metallurgical Engineering

Physics - At least First Class Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognised university or equivalent and Valid GATE score in Physics.

Chemistry - At least First Class Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Chemistry

Aeronautical -At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a

recognized university or equivalent and Valid GATE score in Aerospace Engineering.

Mathematics - At least First Class Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent. Valid GATE score in Mathematics.

Age Limit:

DRDO

UR/EWS - 28 years

OBC - 31 years

SC/ST - 33 years

DST

UR/EWS - 35 years

OBC - 38 years

SC/ST - 40 years

ADA

UR/EWS - 30 years

OBC - 33 years

SC/ST - 35 years

The candidates can check the more details on eligibility in the Notification Link

Selection Process for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recrutiment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

GATE scores and/or Written Examination Personal Interview

DRDO will prepare a discipline-wise and category-wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks in the Written Examination and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview

DRDO Scientist B Exam Details 2022

The Written Examination will consist of two papers of 300 marks each. The syllabus of the examination (downloadable from RAC website) is similar to the Engineering Services Examination (Main) in the relevant discipline conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The examination will be administered in a paper-based format.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions and the duration of exam is three hours each.

Tentatively, the Written Examination will be conducted at DRDO centres in seven cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Pune) as well as at other common centres, if the need arises. Candidates

are required to indicate their first and second preference of examination centre in the online application from among the listed centres.

How to Apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 ?

Step 1: Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Step 2: On successful registration, the candidates may log in before the closing date of the advertisement to fill the application form online.

Step 3: The candidates are required to upload the requisite certificate, the details of the application fee payment (if not exempted) and lock the application before submission of the same.

DRDO, India’s premier Defence R&D organization employs bright, qualified and competent scientists in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service known as Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS) and offers exciting and challenging career opportunities in a broad spectrum of technologies at its laboratories/establishments (more than 50)

located across the country. For further information about DRDO, visit DRDO website https://drdo.gov.in.

ADA, Bengaluru, is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India entrusted with the design & development of the Light Combat Aircrafts for Defence Services. ADA provides challenging career opportunities and excellent working environment. The candidates selected against ADA vacancies will be designated as

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ and will not be part of DRDS. For further information about ADA, visit ADA website https://ada.gov.in

DST, Govt of India, is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of the formulation of S&T policies and their implementation; identification of thrust areas of research in different sectors of S&T; technology information, forecasting and assessment; international collaboration; organizing, coordinating and promoting S&T activities in the country. For further information about DST, visit DST website www.dst.gov.in