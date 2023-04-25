DSRRAU Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 For 639 AMO Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

DSRRAU has invited online applications for the 639 AMO Posts on its official website. Check DSRRAU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (DSRRAU) under the Rajasthan Ayurveda Department has invited online applications for the 639 Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including valid Ayurveda, Graduate certificate degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023:

Advt No.: 01/2023

Important Dates DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023:

Opening date for submission of application: May 01, 2023

Last Date for submission of application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023

Assistant Medical Officer (AMO)-639

Eligibility Criteria DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor in Ayurveda from a University established by law in India or equivalent and recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Pay Scale DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023:

Pay Level-14

Age Limit DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023 ( as on 01 January 2024):

Minimum: 20 Years

Maximum: 45 Years

How To Download: DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University-http://dsrrau.info Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) vacancy 01/2023 advertisement' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023 PDF





How to Apply DSRRAU AMO Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University-http://dsrrau.info from 01 to 31 May 2023.