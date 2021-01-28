DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 433 Vacancies Notified, Download DSRVS Recruitment Notification @dsrvs.com
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at dsrvs.com. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Digital Shiksha & Rojgar Vikas Sansthan India (DSRVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over dsrvs. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 February 2021.
Around 433 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding requisite qualification can apply online at dsrvs.com. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Date and Time of Opening of Online Application: 14 January 2021
- Date & Time of Closing of Online Application: 20 February 2021
- Expected Date of G.D. / General Exam: To be declared later on
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Vacancy Details
- Data Entry Operator - 168 Posts
- Web Designer - 15 Posts
- Content Writer -165 Posts
- Computer Networking Technician - 46 Posts
- Office Assistant - 39 Posts
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Data Entry Operator, Office Assistant, Content Writer -10+2 from a recognized board/university; Diploma in any computer course from a recognized institution.
- Web Designer -Bachelor's Degree in Technical in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Electronics or Masters in Computer Application (MCA) from a recognized board/university.
- Computer Networking Technician - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized board/university; Diploma in any computer course from a recognized institution.
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -18 to 35 years
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Stipend - 11500 -19200
Download DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Apply Online
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on a percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination.
How to apply for DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply for DSRVS Apprentice 2021 through the online mode at dsrvs.com on or before 20 February 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
DSRVS Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- UR/OBC/EWS- Rs. 550/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates - Rs. 400/-