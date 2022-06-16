DSSSB Admit Card 2022 (Out) for JE/AE Released @dsssb.gov.in:Download Link Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for JE, AE, SO, Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Posts on dsssb.gov.in. Check Download Link Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled on 20 June and 22 June 2022 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer (SO), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer. Candidates who have applied for DSSSB JE AE Recruitment can download DSSSB JE Admit Card and DSSSB AE Admit card from the official website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. DSSSB Admit Card Link is available, just below, for the candidates.

DSSSB Assistant Engineer Exam for Electrical Domain and for DSSSB Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer will be held on 20 June 2022 (Tuesday). DSSSB JE Exam for Electrical will be held on 22 June 2022 (Wednesday).

It is to be noted that the DSSSB JE Civil Exam will be on 27 June, 28 June and 29 June 2022 and the admit card for the same will be uploaded soon on the official website.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.gov.in Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAMS SCHEDULED ON 20 & 22 JUNE 2022 (POST CODES 804/22, 805/22, 802/22)’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide your application number and date of birth Download DSSSB JE AE Admit Card Take a printout of the admit card for future use

DSSSB has published the notification for the recruitment of 688 Junior Engineers Civil (advertisement number 801/2022) and Junior Engineer Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022), and Section Officers (SO) for Electrical (advertisement number 802/2022) under various government departments of Delhi such as EDMC, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board etc. and for the recruitment of 61 Assistant Engineers (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), against advertisement number 804/2022.