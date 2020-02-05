DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card 2020 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card PET 18/19 Here

DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the revised admit card of Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Skill Test/Online Exam for the post of Fire Operator. DSSSB is conducting the Fire Operator Exam on 23, 24, 25 and 27 February 2020. Earlier, the DSSSB Fire Operator PET was scheduled to be held from 07, 08, 10 and 11 February 2020. Due to Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 on 08 February 2020 and counting of votes on 11 February 2020 by the Election Commission of India, DSSSB has rescheduled the exam.

Candidates can download DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card from DSSSB Online official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in. DSSSB 18/19 Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates are required to provide their Application Number and Date of Birth along with a captcha for verification.

DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card Download

DSSSB Fire Operator Exam will be of 100 marks. There will be Long Jump (Mts), High Jump (Mts) and 800 Mts. Run (Sec.).

Candidates who will qualify in each of the three events and obtain minimum 33% marks in aggregate shall be called for next stage of recruitment. Final merit will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in Physical Endurance Test, Driving Test and the written test.

How to Download DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card ?