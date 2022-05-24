DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card has been released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, and other details here.

DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the skill test for recruitment to the post of Fire Operator vacancies. Candidates who have qualified for the skill tests can download their admit cards from the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Download Link is given below. DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test is scheduled to be held from 31 May 2022 to 01 August 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ' E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR DRIVING SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 18/19 (FIRE OPERATOR)' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Click on 'e-Admit Card available for the Posts for Third Tier PET/Skill Test' Enter your roll number, and generate admit card. DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022

DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Download link has been activated from today onwards. i.e. 24 May 2022 and will be ended on 28 May 2022 up to 11. 59 PM. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he may contact the board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in up to 27 May 2022. No request will be entertained by any other source of correspondence in this regard. Candidates can download DSSSB Fire Operator Skill Test Admit Card 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.