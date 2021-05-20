DSSSB JE DV Schedule 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Post @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Details

DSSSB JE DV Schedule 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released document verification uploading schedule for Junior Engineer (JE) Civil Posts, against Post Code - 06/19 in DUSIB. All such candidates who have qualified can download their essential documents according to the schedule available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), candidates qualified in the Tier-II examination which was online mode, will have to upload their requisite documents in e-dossier through the OARS module.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has also released the cut off marks for the candidates appeared in the Tier II exam. Candidates can check their cut off marks in accordance to their category available on the official website.

It is noted that a total of 138 candidates have been provisionally selected in Tier-II examination for Junior Engineer (JE) Civil Posts, against Post Code - 06/19 for the document verification round.

Candidates shortlisted will have to logon to e-dossier module and upload all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that the e-dossier link will be active from 25 May to 08 June 2021.

Candidates can check the details notification available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for DSSSB JE DV Schedule 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post





How to Download: DSSSB JE DV Schedule 2021 for Junior Engineer Civil Post