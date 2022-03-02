DSSSB JSA Exam Date 2022 Out: 44/21 Test From 1 April, Jr Secretarial Assistant Admit Card Soon

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Junior Secretarial Assistant and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi. You can check the details below.

DSSSB JSA Exam Date 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Junior Secretarial Assistant and Technical Assistant(Modern Office Practice) Hindi on its website (dsssb.gov.in). As per DSSSB Notice, DSSSB JSA Exam will be held on 01 April (Friday), 02 April (Saturday), 03 April (Sunday), 04 April (Monday), 05 April (Tuesday), 06 April (Wednesday), 07 April (Thursday), 08 April (Friday), 09 April (Saturday),16 April (Saturday) and 23 April 2022 (Saturday) while DSSSB Technical Assistant Exam will be conducted on 23 April 2022 (Saturday) only.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts i.e. Morning, Afternoon, and Evening. The candidates will be able to check the exact date of the exam along with the time and venue on their admit card.

DSSSB JSA Admit Card 2022

The board will upload the admit card for the said exam on its official website. DSSSB Junior Secretarial Assistant Admit Card Link is expected in the last week of March 2022 for the candidates whose exam shall be scheduled in the first week of April.

The candidates can download the DSSSB JSA Admit Card using their registration details.

DSSSB JSA Exam Pattern 2022

DSSSB will conduct an Online Exam of 300 Marks. There will be 300 questions in two sections:

Section I: 1. General Awareness, 2. Mental Ability & Reasoning ability, 3. Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation

4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension. 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension.

4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension. 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension. Section – II:- Multiple choice questions (MCQs) on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed in the recruitment rules

Section 1 will be of 100 marks of 20 marks each while Section 2 will be of 200 marks.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

DSSSB had invited applications for filling up 278 vacancies of Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC) Posts, against post code 44/21 under Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information. They may also be informed on their registered mobile no. as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile no. due to any reason, then lt would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or reexamination. It is again advised to visit the website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information.