Check DSSSB LDC Skill Test Result 2020 @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Find list of selected candidates here

DSSSB LDC Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released Lower Division Clerk Skill Test Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in DSSSB LDC Skill Test 2020 (Post Code-08/19) (Advt No. 02/2019) can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the DSSSB Result 2020, 128 candidates have qualified the skill test and all candidates are required to upload e-dossier subject to attaining minimum qualifying marks and correctness of the information furnished by the candidates in their online application form. The minimum marks for calling of e-dossier purpose for General Category is 178.10, for OBC 173.42, for SC 159.36, ST 139.07, OH 150.60, VH 133.86.

The skill test was conducted on 21 December 2019 wherein out of 290 candidates, 225 candidates appeared for the test. In the skill test conducted, out of 225 candidates, only 128 candidates qualified.

The shortlisted candidates are required to fill up e-dossier and upload all the documents of in the e-dossier module in OARS link in their individual accounts in OARS module. Shortlisted is being made on the basis of marks obtained in Tier -1 Exam for 200 marks and Skill Test. The e-dossier link shall be active from 30 July 2020 to 13 August 2020.

The candidate uploading e-dossier should ensure that she/he fulfils all the eligibility criteria all essential qualifications as per RRs for the Post as on date of the closing date of application.

This recruitment exam was done to recruit 27 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk in Delhi Pollution Control Committee under Post Code 08/19. DSSSB LDC Skill Test Tier 1 2020 was conducted on 17 August 2019, 18 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 25 August 2019 and 26 August 2019. In which, 290 candidates had qualified for the Skill Test/Typing Test. Candidates can check DSSSB Skill Test Result 2020 Directly by clicking on the below link of PDF.

Download DSSSB LDC Skill Test Result 2020