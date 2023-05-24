DSSSB Exam Date 2023 Out For PGT, Manager & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Admit Card Update

DSSSB has released short notice for the written exam schedule for posts including PGT, TGT, Manager and others on the official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB PGT/Manager Exam Schedule 2023 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released short notice for the written exam schedule for various posts including PGT, TGT, Manager and others. The written exam for these posts will be held in online mode i.e. computer based test (CBT) from June 21, 2023 onward.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The detailed exam schedule for the post of PGT, TGT, Manager and others can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To download: DSSSB PGT/Manager Exam Schedule 2023





DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, DSSSB will conduct the written exam for the PGT, TGT, Manager and others will be held from June 21, 2023 onward. Exams for the post of PGT EVGC Male/Female /PGT English Male and PGT Economics Female will be held on June 21-25, 2023. Exam for PGT Horticulture, PGT Punjabi Female and PGT Psychology Male/Female will be held on June 22, 2023. You are advised to check the detailed exam schedule on the official website .

DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

The board will upload the detailed instructions including online examination and downloading of e-admit cards shortly on the official website. Candidates will get the details including name of examination center and date of examination/timing in the admit card.

You can download the DSSSB PGT/Manager Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download DSSSB Various Posts Exam Schedule 2023