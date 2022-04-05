Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB PRT Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Objection Before 9 April for JE, Laboratory Attendant, Teacher, Carpenter

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of the exam held for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Engineer, Laboratory Attendant, and Carpenter at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Download Link

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 14:14 IST
DSSSB PRT Answer Key 2022 Download: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of the exam held for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Engineer, Laboratory Attendant, and Carpenter at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have attended the exam on 21 March, 22 March, 23 March, 24 March, 25 March, 26 March, 27 March, 29 March and 30 March 2022 can now check the answer from DSSSB PRT Answer Key Link available below:

DSSSB PRT Answer Key Download Link

DSSSB PRT Objection Link

DSSSB is also inviting objections from the candidates who have any concerns regarding the answer key. They can submit objections online mode from 05 April to 09 April 2022.

How to Download DSSSB Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR POST CODE 15/21,12/21,28/21,47/21,42/21 HELD IN MARCH 2022’
  3. It will redirect your to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘DOB’
  4. Download DSSSB Answer Key

DSSSB PRT Result 2022

The list of all the candidates who qualified in the exam shall be uploaded soon on the official website of DSSSB. The board will analyze the objections submitted by the candidate and prepare the list accordingly. A total of 554 Assistant Teachers shall be recruited in primary schools in Delhi.

FAQ

What is DSSSB PRT Answer Key Link

https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/75346/login.html

Is DSSSB PRT Answer Key Released ?

Yes
