DSSSB PRT Result 2019-20 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check DSSSB Assistant Teacher Selected Candidates List and Marks

DSSSB PRT Result 2019-20: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the result for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher), against advertisement 15/19. DSSSB PRT Result has been prepared on the basis of marks secured in written exam Tier - 1 and after preliminary scrutiny. Eligible and interested candidates can download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result from the official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 616 candidates are provisionally selected for Assistant Teacher Posts, in Directorate of Education, GNTCD. Out of total, 307 candidates are selected for UR Candidates, 110 for OBC Category, 110 under SC Category, 34 under ST Category, 30 under EWS Category, 13 under PH (VH) Category and 12 for PH (OH) Category. The commission has also mentioned the roll numbers of pending candidates in each category.

DSSSB PRT Result PDF is given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates through the link given below.

As per the DSSSB PRT Notice, the selection of 616 candidates shall further be subject to genuineness of the documents on the basis of which they have claimed to have fulfilled all the eligibility conditions as prescribed in RRs and terms and conditions of the advertisement inviting application and subject to through verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signature/handwriting etc. on the application form, admission certificate etc.

Other than this, the board has also published the list of rejected candidates due to failing in uploading up the e-dossier between 02 June and 16 June. A total of 143 candidates have failed to upload their e-dossier. Also, 13 more candidates have found to be ‘Not Eligible’ under recruitment rules mentioned for the posts.,

DSSSB had conducted the Assistant Teacher PRT Exam on 11, 13, 14 and 15 November 2019. On 20 March 2020, the result of the exam was announced. A total of 59243 candidates were appeared in DSSSB PRT Exam out of which 1356 candidates were qualified in the exam. All shortlisted candidates were invited to upload e-dossier, from 02 June to16 June 2020, in the DSSSB OARS Module .

DSSSB PRT Marks

The marks obtained by the last candidate provisionally nominated for General category is 121.91, 116.14 for OBC Category, 105.95 for SC, 90.13for ST Category and 114.96 for EWS Category. The candidates can check the DSSSB marks for all other categories through the PDF link given above.

The recruitment is being done to fill 637 vacant posts of for Primary Assistant Teacher.