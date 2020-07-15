DSSSB Result 2020 out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Lab Tech, Field Assistant, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Check DSSSB Result Direct Link Here

DSSSB Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result of Field Assistant, Draughtsman Grade-III, Legal Assistant, Craft Instructor Food Production and other posts on its website. Candidates appeared in the DSSSB Exam 2020 can download their respective result through the official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The result link for Post Code 110/14, 11/19, 7/17, 6/17, 7/18, 61/2015, 1/17, 125/14 for the post of Craft Instructor Food Production, Legal Assistant, Draughtsman Grade, Field Assistant, Lab Technician, Lower Division Clerk and Other Posts has been activated at the dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can download the DSSSB Result 2020 PDFs by following the instructions given below.

DSSSB Craft Instructor Food Production Gen Under Post Code 110/14

The board has released DSSSB Craft Instructor Food Production Result 2020 on its website. on the basis of marks secured in the written test and after preliminary scrutiny. In which, a candidate has been selected for the post in Directorate of Training and Technician Education, GNCTD.

DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Post Code 1/17

The board has also declared DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Result 2017 on its website for the recruitment of 34 vacancies in Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) under postcode 01/2017. The Board had conducted Tier-1 Exam from 16 September 2019 to 19 September 2019 and skill test on 21 December 2019.

A total of 161 candidates was selected for the skill test. Out of which, only 80 candidates have been selected in typewriting skill test. Those candidates who have qualified in skill test are required to fill up the e-dossier which will be activated from 24 July to 7 August 2020 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Supplementary Result 2020 for Post Code 07/18

The DSSSB Supplementary Result 2020 has also been uploaded at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. All selected candidates can fill up e-dossier till 25 July 2020.

DSSSB Draughtsman Grade 3 Result 2020 Post Code 6/17 also have been uploaded for recruitment of 52 vacancies in Delhi Jal Board. On the basis of written test and prelims scrutiny, the result has been uploaded. The selected candidates will be able to apply online for e-dossier from 24 July 2020 to 2 August 2020.

On the other hand, the recruitment process for the post of Field Assistant under post code 07/17 in Food and Safety Department has been closed. Further, the waitlist panel of the candidates shall be valid up to 14 July 2021.

