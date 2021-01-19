DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 Announced @delhi.gov.in, Admit Cards to release on 4 February, Details Here

DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 has been announced by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). All such candidates who applied for DSSSB Steno Grade 3 Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020 will be able to download the admit cards through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 from 9 February to 16 March 2021 at various exam centre in two shifts. i.e. Morning (10 AM) to Afternoon (2 PM). The skill test of the shortlisted candidates for the stenographer grade 3, postcode - 21/18 will be held at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Sharkarpur, Delhi - 110092.

DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 Admit Card Updates

The candidates may download DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 Admit Card for the above-mentioned postcode from 4 February 2021 to 8 February 2021 up to 11.59 PM. In case, any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the board office only through email dsssb-secy@nic.in up to 7 February 2021. No request in this regard will be entertained.

DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test 2021 Syllabus

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualified marks in skill test. The speed of the candidates will be assisted on the basis of speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typewriting in English or 80 wpm in Shorthand and 35 wpm in typewriting in Hindi.

Instructions to follow for COVID-19 Norms:

Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet as far as possible. Mandatorily use face covers/masks. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be made, wherever feasible. Strictly follow respiratory etiquette. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self - monitor health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

Download DSSSB Stenographer Grade 3 Skill Test Date 2021 Notice