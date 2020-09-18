DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 out for Various Posts, Check DTE Asst Professor (Tech & Non Tech), Sr, Jr Instructor & Scientific Asst Call Letter Here

DTE Assam Admit Card 2020: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer Asst Professor (Tech & Non Tech), Sr, Jr Instructor & Scientific Asst (Advt No. 01 to 06/2020) (Except Jr Asst & Grade-IV Posts). All candidates who applied for DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card through dte.gov.in.

DTE Assam Recruitment 2020 Exam for Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical Staff) and supporting Staff will be held on 27 September 2020 and for Junior Assistant & Grade IV will be held on 4 October 2020 under DTE. The admit cards for the same has been uploaded on the DTE Assam Official Website. All candidates are advised to Download DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.dte.gov.in. Click on DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts. Enter Application Number, DOB and click on the admit card button. The DTE Assam Admit Card 2020will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download DTE Assam Admit Card 2020and save it for future reference.

DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 Various Posts

Candidates should note that DTE Assam Junior Assistant Grade 4 Admit Card 2020 will be available from 24 September 2020 onwards.

Candidates who fail to download DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 Technical & Non-Technical Posts may contact to the dteassam.dec@gmail.com for taking the necessary action. Candidates can directly download DTE Assam Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

