College of Vocational Studies (CVS) Cutoff 2021 – Know B.Com, B.A., B.Sc. Cutoff

College of Vocational Studies (CVS) cutoff for DU 2021 Admission to be available at official website, cvs.edu.in. Know cutoff score for vocational courses and popular courses such as B.com, B.A. and B.Sc. here.

DU Admission 2021 - College of Vocational Studies (CVS), one of the best colleges of Delhi University (DU) will begin the admission process for DU 2021 academic session. After the admission process the first cut off of CVS will be released at the official website cvs.edu.in. The cut off will soon be updated at the DU admission portal and on this page as well for our readers.

In this article you will get to know about the top courses and their cutoff score as and when they will be released by the institute.

DU Admission 2021 CVS College – Top Courses and Cutoff

As per the first cut-off data released by CVS college for DU admission 2021, aspirants seeking admission to B.Com have got a tough competition with 96.5% cutoff for General Category candidates. Popular courses where the cutoff is soaring high are B.A. Hons. (Economics), B.A. Hons. (English), B.A. Hons. (History) among others.

Further, the DU 2021 first cut off for the college reflects no change in the cut off marks for courses like B.Com. (Hons.), B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science, B.A. (Hons.) English and B.A. (Hons.) Hindi for general category at CVS.

The CVS college cutoff comprises of course and category-wise percentage which has been derived basis the best of four formula. Candidates are required to check the cutoff against each course. If the percentage secured by the applicant is higher or same as the cutoff, he/she can apply for the same by submitting the requisite documents.

DU Admission Cutoff for CVS - Previous year Analysis

CVS College Cutoff Analysis

Comparing it to the cut-off of the previous year (2019), the CVS admission cut-off has not spiked too much this year even. Aspirants can take a look at the cutoff score of popular courses offered by CVS in comparison to the previous year:-

DU Admission 2021 - CVS Cutoff (First)

CVS Courses CVS First Cutoff (2021) CVS First Cutoff (2019) B.Com (Hons.) 96.5 96.5 B.A. Hons. (Economics) 96.5 96.5 B.A. Hons. (History) 92 90 B.A. Hons. (English) 96.5 96.5 B.A. Hons. (Hindi) 79.5 79.5 B.Sc. Hons. (Computer Science with PCM) 92.5 92.5 Human Resource Management 92.5 91 Marketing Management and Retail Business 91.5 90 Management and Marketing of Insurance 88.5 87 Materials Management 86.5 85 Small and Medium Enterprise 86.5 85 Tourism Management 90 90 Office Management and Secretarial Practice 87 85

Aspirants can take a look at the previous year CVS cutoff by clicking on the link provided below:-

CVS Cutoff for Previous Years - http://www.cvs.edu.in/cfp

Documents Required for DU Admission

Following certificates/documents are required by the admission seekers at the time of DU college registration:

Class 10 Certificate (Mark-sheet or certificate) Class 12 Mark sheet. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. An income certificate is required.

Details of the document required at the time of DU 2021 admission are provided here.