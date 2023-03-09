DU Non Teaching Exam City Intimation Slip 2023 Released at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

DU Non Teaching Exam City Intimation Slip 2023 has been released by The National Testing Agency (NTA) . Get Direct Link to Check NTA Exam City Details Here.

DU Non Teaching Exam City Intimation Slip 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city details for the post of Laboratory Attendant, Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant (Store), Library Attendant, Senior Assistant and Assistant. Candidates can check their DU Non-Teaching Exam City by login into the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

DU Non Teaching Exam City Intimation Slip Click Here

DU Non Teaching Admit Card 2023

NTA will also upload the admit cards of all the applicants on urs website. DU Admit Card is expected by this or next week. The candidates are advised to keep the track of the official website for the latest updates.

DU Exam Date 2023

NTA has also revised the exam date for Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021. Now, the exam for the said posts will be conducted from March 18 to March 21, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2023.

Name of the Post Exam Dates Laboratory Attendant 1 18 March 2023 Junior Assistant /Junior Assistant (Store) 19 March 2023 Library Attendant 20 March 2023 Senior Assistant 20 March 2023 Assistant 21 March 2023

How to Check DU Exam City Details 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of NTA - recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘DU advance Exam City Intimation Slip

Step 3: Login Through the Application Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Check Your DU Exam City Details

Delhi University had invited the application for filling up 1145 vacancies for various Non-Teaching posts on the official website.