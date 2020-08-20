DUET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Know Eligibility criteria for DUET UG & PG Entrance Tests

DUET Eligibility Criteria 2020: The respective departments of the University of Delhi are responsible for deciding the DUET 2020 eligibility criteria. The Delhi University Entrance Test for the UG and PG courses is conducted by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UG/PG entrance test must ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria for DUET 2020. Those candidates who fail to meet the DUET eligibility criteria 2020 will not be considered for admission. It is thus, important that candidates go through the DUET eligibility criteria 2020 very thoroughly before applying for DUET 2020. The eligibility criteria of DUET 2020 encompasses factors such as educational qualification, minimum marks requirement in the qualifying examination, etc. Candidates can find complete details of DUET 2020 eligibility criteria in the article below.

DUET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Undergraduate Courses

Candidates seeking admission to entrance based undergraduate courses in the University of Delhi are required to meet the eligibility requirements of DUET 2020 for the courses. DUET 2020 will be conducted for screening of candidates for admission to B.A. (H) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), B.A. (H) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports, B.A. (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication and Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism courses. The DUET eligibility criteria for each of these courses is enlisted below.

DUET UG 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Course Wise

Course Name Eligibility Criteria B.A (Hons) Social Sciences & Humanities 60% aggregate or above in the 10+2 or qualifying examination B.A (Hons) Multimedia & Mass Communication 75% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination (Best of 4 subjects) with at least 85% or above in English in the qualifying exam (Mass Media Studies may/may not be included in Best-of-Four) B.A (H) Business Economics/ BMS (Bachelor in Management Studies)/BBA FIA (Financial Investment Analysis) 60% or more marks in the qualifying examination in four subjects: English, Mathematics and any two other subjects included in List B. (Weightage - Entrance Test: 65%, Qualifying Examination: 35%.) B.A (Hons) Hindustani/Karnatak Music 45% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination (one language, two elective subjects and music must be included in the Best-of-Four) Candidates not having Music as one of the subjects must have learnt music from a recognised Institution (for at least 3 years) OR from a well-known guru/teacher for at least 3 years and must produce a certificate of the same B.Sc(Physical Education, Health Education & Sports) 45% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination (Weightage - Entrance test: 50%, Sports Proficiency Award: 50%) B.Tech (Mathematical Innovation & Information Technology) 60% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject 5-Year Integrated Course in Journalism 50% aggregate or above (on the basis of all five subjects) in the qualifying exam B.El.Ed 50% or more marks in the qualifying examination, and with a minimum of 50% marks in each of the “Best Four”subjects which must include: English/Hindi (core or elective) and any one language (offered by CBSE or its equivalent board at 10+2 level) along with 2 subjects among - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Business Studies/Accountancy OR English/Hindi (Core or Elective), 2 other subjects from any one language (other than that above, offered by CBSE or its equivalent board at 10+2 level) and one among - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Business Studies/Accountancy, any other subject (other than those mentioned above) in class XII offered by CBSE or its equivalent board.

DUET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Postgraduate Courses

Admission to postgraduate courses in Delhi University is by means of entrance test only. Candidates willing to bag a seat in the postgraduate courses offered by the University of Delhi are required to fulfill the DUET 2020 eligibility criteria for PG courses as specified by the respective departments. Details of DUET 2020 eligibility criteria for PG courses are provided below

DUET PG 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Course Wise