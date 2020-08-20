DUET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Know Eligibility criteria for DUET UG & PG Entrance Tests

DUET Eligibility Criteria 2020: The respective departments of the University of Delhi are responsible for deciding the DUET 2020 eligibility criteria. The Delhi University Entrance Test for the UG and PG courses is conducted by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UG/PG entrance test must ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria for DUET 2020. Those candidates who fail to meet the DUET eligibility criteria 2020 will not be considered for admission. It is thus, important that candidates go through the DUET eligibility criteria 2020 very thoroughly before applying for DUET 2020. The eligibility criteria of DUET 2020 encompasses factors such as educational qualification, minimum marks requirement in the qualifying examination, etc. Candidates can find complete details of DUET 2020 eligibility criteria in the article below.
DUET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Undergraduate Courses
Candidates seeking admission to entrance based undergraduate courses in the University of Delhi are required to meet the eligibility requirements of DUET 2020 for the courses. DUET 2020 will be conducted for screening of candidates for admission to B.A. (H) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), B.A. (H) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports, B.A. (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication and Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism courses. The DUET eligibility criteria for each of these courses is enlisted below.
DUET UG 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Course Wise
|
Course Name
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B.A (Hons) Social Sciences & Humanities
|
60% aggregate or above in the 10+2 or qualifying examination
|
B.A (Hons) Multimedia & Mass Communication
|
75% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination (Best of 4 subjects) with at least 85% or above in English in the qualifying exam (Mass Media Studies may/may not be included in Best-of-Four)
|
B.A (H) Business Economics/ BMS (Bachelor in Management Studies)/BBA FIA (Financial Investment Analysis)
|
60% or more marks in the qualifying examination in four subjects: English, Mathematics and any two other subjects included in List B.
(Weightage - Entrance Test: 65%, Qualifying Examination: 35%.)
|
B.A (Hons) Hindustani/Karnatak Music
|
45% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination (one language, two elective subjects and music must be included in the Best-of-Four)
Candidates not having Music as one of the subjects must have learnt music from a recognised Institution (for at least 3 years) OR from a well-known guru/teacher for at least 3 years and must produce a certificate of the same
|
B.Sc(Physical Education, Health Education & Sports)
|
45% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination
(Weightage - Entrance test: 50%, Sports Proficiency Award: 50%)
|
B.Tech (Mathematical Innovation & Information Technology)
|
60% aggregate or above in the qualifying examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject
|
5-Year Integrated Course in Journalism
|
50% aggregate or above (on the basis of all five subjects) in the qualifying exam
|
B.El.Ed
|
50% or more marks in the qualifying examination, and with a minimum of 50% marks in each of the “Best Four”subjects which must include:
English/Hindi (core or elective) and any one language (offered by CBSE or its equivalent board at 10+2 level) along with 2 subjects among - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Business Studies/Accountancy
OR
English/Hindi (Core or Elective), 2 other subjects from any one language (other than that above, offered by CBSE or its equivalent board at 10+2 level) and one among - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Business Studies/Accountancy, any other subject (other than those mentioned above) in class XII offered by CBSE or its equivalent board.
DUET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Postgraduate Courses
Admission to postgraduate courses in Delhi University is by means of entrance test only. Candidates willing to bag a seat in the postgraduate courses offered by the University of Delhi are required to fulfill the DUET 2020 eligibility criteria for PG courses as specified by the respective departments. Details of DUET 2020 eligibility criteria for PG courses are provided below
DUET PG 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Course Wise
|
Course
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
M.A Arabic, Buddhist Studies,English,German Studies,French Studies,Italian Studies,Hindi,Hispanic Studies,Linguistics,Comparative Indian Literature,Bengali,Tamil,Persian,Philosophy,Psychology,Punjabi,Sanskrit,in Russian Studies,Urdu
|
Graduate from University of Delhi or any other university, whose exams are recognized equivalent to that of DU with minimum marks criteria as prescribed for each subject and category.
|
M.Sc Anthropology,Forensic Science,Botany, Integrated Biomedical Sciences,Environmental Studies,Biochemistry,Electronics,Genetics,Informatics,Microbiology,Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology,Mathematics,Computer Science,Operational Research,Anthropology, M. Sc. Statistics,Forensic Science,Botany,Chemistry
|
Graduate in respective fields from University of Delhi or any other university, whose exams are recognized equivalent to that of DU with minimum aggregate marks as specified for each course (category-wise).
|
M.Com
|
Bachelors degree in Commerce, Economics, B.M.S./B.B.S./B.B.A.(F.I.A.)/B.F.I.A. and B.B.E from Delhi University or any other University equivalent with minimum marks criteria as specified for each category.
|
MCA
|
Bachelors degree from University of Delhi or any other university, whose exams are recognized equivalent to that of DU.
with Mathematical Sciences (operational research, statistics, mathematics, computer science) mandatory under the annual mode. Minimum two papers in Mathematical Sciences (Computer Science, Statistics, Operational Research, Mathematics) as per semester mode or equivalent degree with the minimum marks specified for each category.
|
LLB
|
Graduate with at least 50 percent marks (40% marks for SC/ST category, 45% marks for OBC, PwD and CW categories).
|
LLM
|
3-Year/5-Year LLB degree with 50 per cent marks or equivalent in the qualifying examination (45% for OBC/SC/ST/Pwd and Children/Widows of Army Personnel)