DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 For 100 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts: Scale of Pay Rs. 56,100-1,77,500

DVC has invited online application for the 100 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts on its official website.

DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has released a notification for 100 Engineering Graduates in various disciplines including Mechanical / Electrical / Civil /C&I / IT and Communication through GATE-2022 on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 31 December 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 should note that the selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their scores in GATE 2022.



Notification Details DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt. No. PLR/GET 2022/02 Dtd. 02.12.2022

Important Date DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application : 31 December 2022

Vacancy Details DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

GET(Mech)-27

GET (Elec)-45

GET (Civil)-09

GET (C&I)-09

GET(IT)-05

GET(Comm)-05

Eligibility Criteria DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Valid Marks in the GATE 2022

notification and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks will be as declared by the GATE 2022 Organizing Institute. You are advised to check the notification link for details under DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification for the posts.

How To Download: DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)-www.dvc.gov.in. Go to the Recruitment Notice Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) through GATE 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Scale of Pay (As per 7th Pay Revision)

56,100-1,77,500/-in Pay Matrix Level 10



How To Apply DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates have to register themselves online at the DVC website

https://www.dvc.gov.in/dvcwebsite_new1/→Career→ Recruitment→ Recruitment

Notices and apply for the posts. Closing date of online applications is 31 December 2022.

