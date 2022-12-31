ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022 Out @ ecil.co.in: Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

ECIL has released the document verification schedule for the post of Apprentice on its official website-https://www.ecil.co.in. Download PDF here.

ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices on its official website. ECIL will be conducting the document verification for the Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts from 02 January 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied for the Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices post can download the ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)-https://www.ecil.co.in/.

Alternatively you can download the ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022





It is noted that earlier ECIL has released notification for the post of Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts against Advertisement No. 27/2022, dated 16.12.2022. Candidates applied in online mode for these posts and now ECIL has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round.

Shortlisted candidates for the post of Apprentice will have to bring the essential original documents along with one photo copy of each at the time of documents verification.

Candidates applied successfully for the Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts can check the details dv schedule/ shortlisted list available on the official website.

Process to Download ECIL Apprentice DV Schedule 2022