ECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 200 Technical Officer Post at ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published notification for the total 200 Technical Officer posts to work for Business Verticals across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can report on 11 January 2023 for further selection process for the posts.

Candidates with First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to report at 09.00 hrs. on 11 January 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.

Vacancy Details ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job:

Technical Officer-200

Educational Qualification ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job:

Candidates should have a First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering.

Candidates should have at least One year post-qualification experience in Election & field operations, Repair & maintenance of Electronic equipment, industrial production.

You are advised check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

Selection Method ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job:

Candidates will be allowed only after registration and followed by successful document verification. Shortlisted candidates will be evaluated based on Personal Interview and final recommendations for the above posts will be made as per the criteria mentioned in the notification.



How To Apply ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2023 Job:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website (www.ecil.co.in) and will have to report at 09.00 hrs. on 11 January 2023 with duly filled in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies as mentioned in the notification.