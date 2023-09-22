ECIL Recruitment 2023 For 484 Apprentice Vacancy: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

ECIL Trade Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the notification for the 484 Trade Apprentices posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and other updates here.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy is inviting online applications for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprentices. A total of 484 vacancies are available in different disciplines which are available at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023. The online application process will commence from September 25, 2023.



Candidates having ITI Passed Certificate i.e. NCVT certificates in the respective trade can apply for this major recruitment drive launched against Advt. No. 16/2023. Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of ITI marks merit list.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application September 25, 2023 Last date for online registration of application October 10, 2023 Documents Verification October 16 to 21, 2023 Completion of all Joining formalities October 31, 2023 Apprenticeship Training will start from November 11, 2023.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

ITI Trade Apprentice-484

EM-190

Electrician-80

Fitter-80

R&AC-20

Turner-20

Machinist-15

Machinist (G)-10

COPA-40

Welder-25

Painter-4

ECIL Educational Qualification 2023: Overview

Organisation Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Name of posts Trade Apprentice Number of posts 484 Opening date for online application September 25, 2023 Closing date for online application October 10, 2023 Jobs type Govt jobs Application mode Online Official website https://www.ecil.co.in/

ECIL Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective trade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ECIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31.10.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

The category wise upper age limit will be as below-

General Candidates-25 Years

OBC- 28 years

SC/ST- 30 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For ECIL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.