ECIL Recruitment 2023 For 484 Apprentice Vacancy: Check Eligibility And Selection Process

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy is inviting online applications for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprentices. A total of 484 vacancies are available in different disciplines which are available at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2023. The online application process will commence from September 25, 2023.
Candidates having ITI Passed Certificate i.e. NCVT certificates in the respective trade can apply for this major recruitment drive launched against Advt. No. 16/2023. Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of ITI marks merit list.
ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|September 25, 2023
|Last date for online registration of application
|October 10, 2023
|Documents Verification
|October 16 to 21, 2023
|Completion of all Joining formalities
|October 31, 2023
|Apprenticeship Training will start from
|November 11, 2023.
ECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
ITI Trade Apprentice-484
- EM-190
- Electrician-80
- Fitter-80
- R&AC-20
- Turner-20
- Machinist-15
- Machinist (G)-10
- COPA-40
- Welder-25
- Painter-4
ECIL Educational Qualification 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)
|Name of posts
|Trade Apprentice
|Number of posts
|484
|Opening date for online application
|September 25, 2023
|Closing date for online application
|October 10, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt jobs
|Application mode
|Online
|Official website
|https://www.ecil.co.in/
ECIL Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates should have ITI Pass Certificate i.e. NCVT certificate in the respective trade.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ECIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31.10.2023)
Minimum 18 Years
The category wise upper age limit will be as below-
- General Candidates-25 Years
- OBC- 28 years
- SC/ST- 30 years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For ECIL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Interested candidates will have to first register on the website of the Ministry of Skill
Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
- Step 2: After that submit the online application through the ECIL website “www.ecil.co.in” ‘Careers’ ‘Current Job Openings’ as per the guidelines on notification.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: Candidates who have registered in the MSDE apprenticeship portal are required to submit their online application through the ECIL website as mentioned above.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
- Keep the printout of the same for future reference.