ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Tradesman B Post @ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

ECIL has invited online application for the 40 Tradesman B Post on its official website. Check ECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise (A Unit of Department of Atomic Energy) has released notification for 40 Tradesman post in the Employment News (04-10) June 2022. These positions are available for different Trades at Headquarter in Hyderabad, various Zonal Offices and Project sites spread across India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification on or before 25 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience can apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification.



Important Dates for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Tradesman - B (Trade wise vacancies)

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV- 11

Fitter- 12

Electrician- 3

Machinist- 10

Turner- 4

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI

certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as on last date of submission of online application.

Candidates should note that the ITI Certificate (NTC) should be in the above-mentioned trade only at Sl No 1 to 5. This includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:

The upper age for UR Candidate is 28 years as on the last date of submission of online

application.

Check the notification link for relaxation in Upper age limit.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise two stage selection process i.e Written test and

trade test. No interview shall be conducted. The weightage for Written Test & trade test is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for selection of candidates.

ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website http://careers.ecil.co.in, alternatively, follow www.ecil.co.in > Careers >