ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Tradesman B Post @ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise (A Unit of Department of Atomic Energy) has released notification for 40 Tradesman post in the Employment News (04-10) June 2022. These positions are available for different Trades at Headquarter in Hyderabad, various Zonal Offices and Project sites spread across India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification on or before 25 June 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience can apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification.
Important Dates for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:
Vacancy Details for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Tradesman - B (Trade wise vacancies)
Electronic Mechanic/R&TV- 11
Fitter- 12
Electrician- 3
Machinist- 10
Turner- 4
Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
The applicant should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI
certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as on last date of submission of online application.
Candidates should note that the ITI Certificate (NTC) should be in the above-mentioned trade only at Sl No 1 to 5. This includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades.
You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:
The upper age for UR Candidate is 28 years as on the last date of submission of online
application.
Check the notification link for relaxation in Upper age limit.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise two stage selection process i.e Written test and
trade test. No interview shall be conducted. The weightage for Written Test & trade test is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for selection of candidates.
ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website http://careers.ecil.co.in, alternatively, follow www.ecil.co.in > Careers >
- The on-line application process will be operational from 04.06.2022 (14.00 hrs.) to 25.06.2022 (14.00 hrs.).
- After completing on-line application process, the candidate is assigned a system
generated application number to be used for any future reference.
- Candidate is required to take the printout of registered on-line application form which
will be available up to last date for On-line registration.