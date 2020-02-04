Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key for 947 DPE and Lecturer Released @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key: Education Recruitment Board, Department of School Education has released the answer key of the exam for the post of DPE (Art & Craft and Home Science) and Lecturer (Physical Education). Candidates who appeared in Education Recruitment Board Exam can download ERB Answer Key from the official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key PDF Links are also given below. Candidates can check the ERB DPE Paper 1 and Paper 2 and ERB Lecturer Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Keys through the link.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab DPE Answer Key Download for Paper 1 (Aptitude Test)

Education Recruitment Board Punjab DPE Answer Key Download for Paper 2 Subject Test



Education Recruitment Board Punjab Lecturer Answer Key Download for Paper 1 (Aptitude Test)



Education Recruitment Board Punjab Lecturer Answer Key Download for Paper 2

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key Notice



Candidates may raise or submit objection, if any, against the answer key through online mode only. Candidates can submit Education Recruitment Board Punjab DPE and Lecturer Answer Key Objection on the link provided below on or before 05 February 2020 upto 05:00 PM. They will be required to submit their Registration Id, Roll Number, Name and Mobile Number.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download Education Recruitment Board Punjab Answer Key for DPE and Lecture Posts

Go to Education Recruitment Board Punjab official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, Click on ‘Public Notice Regarding Objection on Answer Key of DPE and Lecturer’ Click on Answer Key ‘DPE Paper-I || DPE Paper-II || Lecturer Paper-I || Lecturer Paper-II’ Download ERB Answer Key PDFs and take print out for future use Click on ‘Candidate Objection’, if you have any objection

Education Recruitment Board DPE Exam and Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Exam were conducted on 01 and 02 February 2020 in two shifts i.e. 09:30 AM to 12 PM and 02:30 PM to 5 PM. The board had invited applications for a total of 947 posts. Out of total, 873 are for DPE (Art & Craft and Home Science) Posts and remaining 74 for Lecture Posts.