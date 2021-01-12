Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2020-21 Released @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Submit SSA Objection upto 15 Jan

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2020-21: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education, Punjab, has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Master/Mistress for English, Hindi, Punjabi, Maths, Science, SST Subjects. Candidates can download Punjab Master Answer Key from the SED Punjab official website i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key PDF Links are given below. The candidates can download Master Cadre Answer Key, directly, through the links.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key Download Links:

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, with a payment of Rs. 50 on or before 15 January 2021 by login into their account using their Registration Number and Password on official website of PSEB or through the link below:



How to Download Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Answer Key 2020-21 ?

Go to official website of Punjab Education Department - educationrecruitmentboard.com. Click on ‘Latest Recruitment’ It will redirect to a page where you need to click on ‘Recruitment for various 2182 posts of Master Cadre - 2020’ A new page will open where you will find link to answer keys “English || Hindi || Math || Punjabi || Science || Social Studies” Download Education Recruitment Board Answer Key Submit objection, if any

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Result shall be announced after considering all the objections.

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Exam was held on 27 December 2020 and 28 December 2020 for Punjabi, Hindi and English subjects and on 09 January 2021 and 10 January 2021 for Social Science,Maths and Science subjects

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab has conducted the exam for filling up 3704 vacant posts of Master/Mistress for various subjects including Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, and Punjabi language.

