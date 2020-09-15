ELCOT Recruitment 2020, Apply for Private Secretary, Driver & Attender

ELCOT Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of Tamilnadu Limited (ELCOT) has invited applications for the post of Private Secretary, Driver and Attender. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 17 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 17 September 2020

ELCOT Vacancy Details

Private Secretary - 4 Posts

Driver - 5 Posts

Attender - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Private Secretary, Driver and Attender

Educational Qualification:

Private Secretary - Graduation

Driver - Pass in 8th Standard

Attender - Pass in 8th Standard

How to Apply for ELCOT Private Secretary, Driver and Attender Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send the filled application form to The Managing Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited, MHU Complex,II Floor, 692, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai- 600 035.

ELCOT Private Secretary, Driver and Attender Recruitment Notification PDF