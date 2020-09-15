ELCOT Recruitment 2020, Apply for Private Secretary, Driver & Attender

ELCOT Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of Tamilnadu Limited (ELCOT) has invited applications for the post of Private Secretary, Driver and Attender. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 17 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 17 September 2020
ELCOT Vacancy Details
- Private Secretary - 4 Posts
- Driver - 5 Posts
- Attender - 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Private Secretary, Driver and Attender
Educational Qualification:
- Private Secretary - Graduation
- Driver - Pass in 8th Standard
- Attender - Pass in 8th Standard
How to Apply for ELCOT Private Secretary, Driver and Attender Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send the filled application form to The Managing Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited, MHU Complex,II Floor, 692, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai- 600 035.
ELCOT Private Secretary, Driver and Attender Recruitment Notification PDF