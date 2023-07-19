EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF Released; Apply Online Direct Link, Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Syllabus

EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023: EMRS has invited online applications for the 6329 Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Posts on its official website. Check EMRS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) has invited online applications for the 6329 Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff posts on its official website. Out of 6329 vacancies, there are 5660 for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Honors Degree in the concerned subject/Four years integrated degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written exams which will be conducted in OMR Based (Pen-Paper) mode.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 18, 2023.

EMRS Vacancy 2023 Details

TGT 5660 Hostel Warden (Male) 335 Hostel Warden (Female) 334

EMRS Eligibility 2023

TGT: Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE-recognized institution in the concerned subject. Or

Bachelor's Honors Degree in the concerned subject.

Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course Or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized

University/Institute in the concerned subject. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of the degree course.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the various posts.

EMRS Salary 2023: Post Details and Level of Pay

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Pay Matrix Level 7 (Rs.44900 – 142400/-)

Other TGTs: Level 6 (Rs. 35400- 112400)

Hostel Warden: Level 5 (Rs. 29200 –92300)

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Scheme of Examination

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023) will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. The medium of Examination will be both Hindi and English. However, in the case of TGTs, Miscellaneous Category Teachers and Hostel Warden, the Language Competency Test in Part VI will be conducted in Regional Language opted by the candidate. Further, for the post of TGT (Third Language), the medium of test for PartV (Domain Knowledge) will be in a concerned third language.

EMRS Exam Pattern 2023

TGTs

Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks

Language Competency Test -30 marks

Hostel warden

Exam (Objective type): 120 marks

EMRS Age Limit 2023

TGT: Not exceeding 35 years

Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and other categories as applicable under the Govt. of India Rules.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.



EMRS Recruitment 2023 PDF

You can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023, through the official website.