Endeavor Careers Releases CAT 2020 Slot 3 Analysis, Expected Percentile

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 3 by Endeavor Careers - CAT 2020 Slot 3 continued the good note CAT had begun this morning with the first slot. Once again, students’ anxieties and anticipations of the expected format and pandemic arrangements were addressed positively. The arrangements and transitions to Slot 3 were smooth. COVID19 regulations were strictly observed. There were no major technical glitches. And the format by now settled down to a sense of familiarity.

The overall format of the paper was as follows:

Sectional Duration Total questions Non-negative key-in questions VARC 40 mins 26 5 DILR 40 mins 24 6 QA 40 mins 26 8 Total 120 mins 76 19

Each correct question carried +3.

Each incorrect question carried -1.

The key-in questions did not carry negative marks.

The time limit for each sectional was 40 mins. The total duration was 2 hours. A candidate could not move from one section to the next during the time allotted for the sectional.

VARC Sectional:

This time, though the VARC sectional was again a troublesome sectional, in comparison with the other sectionals, its difficulty level paled out. With 18 questions spread across 4 RCs. The RCs were around 400 to 550 words in length, with 2 RCs carrying 5 questions each and 2 RCs carrying 4 questions each. Like Slot 1 and 2, the density of language and the closeness of options required students to spend more time reading them and regressing to get the answers. The RC topics were sociology – travel writing and feminism during colonial times, economics – the need for economic literacy in the general population, technology – screen time and undercurrents of social class, and philosophy –an analysis of human nature. The questions ranged from inferences, main idea questions, except and least questions, strengthen, to parallel reasoning.

The VA section had 8 questions, 3 summary of around 100 words each, 3 parajumbles with 4 sentences each, and 2 Out of Context with 5 sentences each. This sub-section was easier in comparison and had 5 non-negative key-in questions.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level RC 1 5 Sociology Moderately Difficult RC 2 4 Economics Moderate RC 3 4 Technology Moderate RC 4 5 Philosophy Moderately Difficult Summary 3 Moderate Parajumbles 3 Moderate Out of Context 2 Moderate Total 26 Overall -Moderate

Good attempts:18 – 19 questions

DILR Sectional:

The slight departure from previous years in terms of number of questions per set continued in Slot 3 as well. With 3 sets carrying 4 questions each, and 2 sets carrying 6 questions each, the 24 questions of DILR had 3 sets of LR and 2 sets of DI. There were also 6 non-negative key-in questions.

Question type No of questions Topic Difficulty-level Set 1-DI 6 Division of Rectangular Plot of trees Moderately Difficult Set 2 -LR 4 Venn Diagram for 4 Easy Set 3 - LR 6 Casino-Points Difficult Set 4-LR 4 Blood sample - vial Moderately Difficult Set 5 4 Orders received Difficult Total 24 Overall –Moderately Difficult

Good attempts: 13 -14 questions

QA Sectional:

QA Slot 3, with a total of 26 questions, titled the balance towards algebra with around 11-12 questions of algebra. This tilt also made the sectional slightly more tricky and time consuming in comparison to the previous two slots. Questions on numbers were also missing in this slot. distribution of questions across arithmetic and algebra. Arithmetic had about 11-12 questions, with topics widely covered. Nevertheless, the section can be termed moderate overall. With the right selection of questions, a student should have been able navigate 14-15 attempts in this section.

Question type/Area No of questions Arithmetic 11 -12 Algebra 11 -12 Geometry 3 -4 Total 26

Overall difficulty level: Moderate

Good attempts: 14 -15

CAT 2020 overall turned out to be a notch higher than CAT 19, the pandemic and lockdown notwithstanding. Kudos to the CAT authorities on two counts: on being uncompromisingly qualitative, and on seamless Covid 19 safety adherence, over three slots, across the numerous centres, for over 2 lakh candidates. An exemplary exercise in management!

In the test takers’ favour was the respite offered by the familiar question types though the overall number of questions and time duration were changed. No surprises, except for the DI sets with 6 questions which would have been favorable to students.

Endeavor students found that all sectionals were very much in sync with the EOMs (Endeavor Mock CAT) that they had taken. In terms of question numbers, difficulty levels and question types, EOMs were a great simulation.

Here are the predicted scores versus percentiles of SLOT 3:

Percentile VARC DILR QA Overall 80%ile 27 16 17 57 90%ile 33 22 24 69 95%ile 37 27 30 82 98%ile 42 32 36 100 99%ile 45 36 40 104 99.5%ile 47 39 44 118

