EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019-20: Download Region-wise EPFO SSA Result @epfindia.gov.in, Check Social Security Assistant Cut off

EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019-20 along with cut-off marks has been released by Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on its official website www.epfindia.gov.in. Candidates, who have appeared in EPFO Social Security Assistant Phase-II exam on 14 November 2019, can download the result and check the EPFO SSA Cut-off on EPFO website. EPFO Region-wise SSA Result PDF given below. Candidates can check the EPFO Social Security Assistant Result PDF for region they have appeared.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for EPFO SSA Phase 3 examination which is a Computer Data Entry Skill Test and qualifying in nature only. EPFO will intimate the date of EPFO SSA Computer Data Entry Skill Test to the candidates shortly. The candidates are advised to check their registered email addresses and EPFO’s website regularly for the same.

Candidates will be required to appear for the Computer Data Entry Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. Minimum requirement for qualifying in the Computer Data Entry Skill Test is 5000 key depressions per hour.

They are also required to the uploaded necessary documents by on EPFO website 29 February 2020 till 05:30 PM). The link will be available from 13 February 2020.

How to Download EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019-20 ?

Visit the EPFO official website https://www.epfindia.gov.in Click “Miscellaneous Tab” and “Recruitment” Tab given on homepage Click on Link for the region they have applied Download EPFO SSA Mains Result PDF Take a print out for future use

Marks list of all candidates who appeared in EPFO SSA Exam will be released after conduct of EPFO Computer Data Entry Speed Test on EPFO official website.