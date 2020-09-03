ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 46 Senior Resident, Specialists and other @esic.nic.in

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of 46 Posts of Senior Resident/Specialists and other posts. Interested and eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent can apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification.

Candidates applying for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.

Notification details for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

F No. 113-A/12/11/14/2019/Med

Date: 03/09/2020

Important Dates for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 08 September 2020

Vacancy Details for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Senior Resident-26 Posts

PEADS-05

Medicine-06

Surgery-03

Anesthesia-06

Gyane-03

Dental-01

Cuest-01

Radiology-01

Senior Resident (One Year)-11 Posts

PEADS-01

ENT-01

Orthopedics-02

Anesthesia-03

Gyane-02

Casualty-02

Specialists(One Year)-03 Posts

Pathology-01

Surgery-01

Radiology-01

Part Time Super Specialists-06

Cardiology-01

Nephrology-01

Endocrinology-01

Gastroentrology-01

Urology-01

Neurology-01

Eligibility Criteria for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident-MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per residency scheme in concerned sociality from recognized University/Institution.

Senior Resident (One Year)-MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/ Diploma or equivalent

Specialists (One Year)-PG Degree/Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

Part Time Super Specialists-MBBS/MD/MS/DNB from recognized University/Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Delhi 46 Senior Resident and Specialists Recruitment: PDF





How to Apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification:

Candidates will have to appear for the walk-in-interview on 08 September 2020 with complete Bio-data as per format uploaded on website along with duly affixed recent passport size photo and other documents as mentioned in the notification. Check the notification link for details in this regard.