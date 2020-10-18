ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020: Apply for 39 Assistant Professor/Associate Professor Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Oct 23

ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification: Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Gulbarga has released the recruitment notification for the 39 Assistant Professor/Associate Professor Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 October 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification i.e. as per MCI norms can apply for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.

You will have to produce the relevant original certificates and self attested photocopies (One Sets), two copies of passport size photographs and the relevant certificates as mentioned in the details notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification:

No. 532/GLBMC/A/12/12/Contractual Appointment-2020

Date :15 October 2020

Important Dates for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 October 2020.

Vacancy Details for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Associate Professor-12

Forensic Medicine-01

Pathology-02

General Medicine-03

Dermatology-01

Psychiatry-01

General Surgery-01

Orthopaedics-01

Radiology-02



Assistant Professor-27

Phsiology-01

Community Medicine-03

Biochemistry-1

Microbiology-01

Pathology-01

General Medicine-02

Dermatology-01

Psychiatry-01

Paediatrics-01

General Surgery-04

Orthopaedics-01

Ophthalmology-01

OBG-02

Anaesthesiology-04

Radiology-02

Blood Bank (Haematology)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification/Age Limit

Associate Professor-As per MCI Norms and 69 Years (including all categories relaxation)

Assistant Professor-As per MCI Norms and 69 Years (including all categories relaxation)

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Gulbarga Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can walk-in-interview and register for the same from 09.00 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. on 23 October 2020. Registration will be closed at 11.00 A.M. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.