ESIC JE Admit Card Soon at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

ESIC JE Admit Card 2023: UPSC will release the ESIC JE, admit cards on the official website upsc.gov.in soon. Direct link to download ESIC JE hall ticket here

ESIC JE Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the examination for 78 Junior Engineer (JE) posts of Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The candidates who applied for the ESIC Exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card soon on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article.

To download the ESIC JE admit card, candidates have to provide their registration number and date of birth (DOB). The admit card will contain the candidate’s personal and examination details like roll number, exam centre name and address, subject, category, etc.

This recruitment drive is being carried out by the UPSC for ESIC to fill a number of vacant posts, such as Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) at ESIC. The Admit Card serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.

ESIC JE Admit Card 2023

The application process for ESIC was closed on April 28. Below we have tabulated the key highlights ESIC examination

ESIC Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board UPSC Authority ESIC Posts Name JE (Civil and Electrical) Total Vacancies 78 Status To be released soon ESIC Exam Date 2023 October 8, 2023 ESIC Admit Card 2023 Last week of September 2023 (Expected) Official Website upsc.gov.in

Download Link For ESIC JE Admit Card

The official website will soon activate the ESIC JE Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the ESIC JE Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

ESIC JE Admit Card Click Here

Steps to Follow to Download ESIC Admit Card

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the ESIC Admit from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link of Admit Card

Step 3: A new window will open up - click on link “E Admit Card of ESIC”

Step 4: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: The ESIC JE admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 7: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on JE Admit Card

The ESIC JE admit card will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.